Tri-Seal Compliance Marking Highlights Broad Scope of US Trade Controls, Obligations of Non-US Persons // Cooley // Global Law Firm





On March 6, 2024, the US Department of Commerce, the Department of the Treasury and the Department of Justice issued a Mark of conformity with three seals (compliance note) advising foreign-based companies and individuals to assess their obligations under US export control and sanctions (trade controls) laws and regulations and to implement appropriate measures designed to achieve compatibility. This compatibility note follows a preliminary release issued by the same three agencies in July 2023 that explained the benefits and required self-disclosure of violations of trade controls to US regulators. Scope and enforcement of US trade controls Based on national security laws, trade controls are intended to restrict certain countries, territories, entities, and individuals from receiving or benefiting directly or indirectly from certain U.S. products, technologies, and services. Specifically: The Export Administration Regulations (EAR), administered and enforced by the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), govern exports, re-exports, and transfers of commercial and dual-use tangible items, software and technology (each an “item”) subject to the jurisdiction of the AER. Such items are:

Any item developed or manufactured in the USA.



Items present in the USA, regardless of their origin.



Certain items developed or manufactured outside the US that contain relevant minimum amounts of US-origin controlled content.



Items developed or manufactured outside the US that are a direct product of certain US-origin software or technology, or are manufactured using equipment that is a direct product of the same.

Trade and economic sanctions, administered and enforced by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), prohibit or restrict the activities of U.S. persons as they relate to certain countries, territories, entities, individuals, and sectors of industry. For purposes of OFAC, US persons are:

US citizens and lawful permanent residents, wherever they are.



Entities organized under US law and their foreign affiliates.



Any person located in the US, regardless of nationality. Certain OFAC programs also apply to foreign entities that are owned or controlled by US persons. In particular, trade controls may have extraterritorial scope. For example, non-US persons who re-export US-origin items or manufacture items subject to the AER are required to comply with the AER's licensing requirements and end-user and end-use controls. Similarly, the activities of foreign companies that employ US persons, use US-based resources such as servers, systems and banks, or are owned or controlled by US entities, are required to comply with applicable OFAC restrictions. Increased enforcement, including against non-US persons Against the backdrop of increasing national security and foreign policy threats to the US, both BIS and OFAC have aggressively enforced their respective regimes, including violations by non-US persons. Recent BIS actions have involved re-exports by foreign persons of US-origin items and sales to restricted parties of foreign-made items subject to the AER. OFAC has focused some enforcement efforts on non-U.S. persons who are believed to have done so caused OR incited US persons to violate sanctions through any of the following: Covering or omitting references to sanctioned countries in transaction documents.

Conducting prohibited transactions through the US financial system.

Intentional deception of US persons in connection with business transactions involving sanctioned countries or persons. Civil violations of the trade control regulations are subject to a strict standard of scrutiny, meaning that a person can face severe penalties even if the person did not know or had reason to know that they were engaging in a prohibited transaction. Willful violations are punishable as criminal offenses, which the US Department of Justice is authorized to prosecute – including against non-US persons whose actions have a US connection. As noted, inducing US persons to act may create a jurisdictional basis for enforcement actions involving non-US persons. Further, liability for past violations is inherited by successor parties (eg, purchasers of companies). CONCLUSION The compliance note underscores that US trade controls can be broadly influential, subjecting even non-US persons to US jurisdiction in sometimes not obvious – but potentially significant – ways. In an era of increased enforcement, global businesses are advised to closely evaluate the extent to which their operations and activities may be subject to US trade controls and develop appropriate internal controls reasonably designed to achieve compliance and mitigate (possibly substantial) fines. Please contact a member of our team with any questions regarding the potential implementation of trade controls, compliance best practices, or other related matters. Cooley coach Amber Fisher also contributed to this alarm.

This content is provided for general informational purposes only and your access to or use of the content does not create an attorney-client relationship between you or your organization and Cooley LLP, Cooley (UK) LLP, or any other related practice or entity (collectively referred to as “Cooley”). By accessing this content, you agree that the information provided does not constitute legal or other professional advice. This content is not a substitute for obtaining legal advice from a qualified attorney licensed in your jurisdiction, and you should not act or refrain from acting based on this content. This content is subject to change without notice. It is not guaranteed to be complete, accurate or up-to-date and may not reflect the most current legal developments. Previous results do not guarantee a similar result. Do not send any confidential information to Cooley, as we have no duty to keep any information you give us confidential. This content may be considered Lawyer advertising and subject to our legal notices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cooley.com/news/insight/2024/2024-03-27-tri-seal-compliance-note-highlights-broad-reach-of-us-trade-controls-obligations-of-non-us-persons The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos