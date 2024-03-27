More than 400 people have been arrested in a fraud crackdown co-ordinated by the National Economic Crime Center and the City of London Police.

The activity, which was the third iteration of the multi-agency Operation Henhouse, took place across February and March 2024 and resulted in:

438 arrests

211 voluntary interviews

283 prohibition and prohibition of notices

order to freeze the account of 5.1 million

seizure of cash and assets worth 13.9 million ALL

Fraud is currently the most common type of crime reported in the England and Wales Crime Survey. It accounts for approximately 40% of all crime reports and costs around £6.8 billion each year in England and Wales alone.

For the first time, the operation involved all UK police forces and Regional Organized Crime Units, along with national agencies including the Financial Conduct Authority, the National Crime Agency, the Serious Fraud Office and National Standards Trade. Over 600 thousand funds were made available to support the work.

Significant law enforcement activities were carried out by individual forces and agencies across the UK:

27 arrests were made by Norfolk police.

20 arrests were made by Bedfordshire Police.

Merseyside Police arrested 10 individuals, executed 12 search warrants, seized 548,000 in cash and issued five account freezing orders totaling 287,000.

In Warwickshire, seven arrests and 11 interviews were made in relation to cases where victims were defrauded out of a total of more than 450,000.

The North West Regional Organized Crime Unit made over 90 interceptions.

Essex Police froze £2 million in assets and made 15 arrests.

Kent Police, as well as providing call blockers to vulnerable people, arrested 20 suspects, seized more than 7,000 and froze accounts worth around £100,000.

Several National Crime Agency investigations, many involving its Complex Financial Crime Teams, are ongoing.

High-value seizures included an £80,000 Porsche from Lancashire Police, a £70,000 BMW from the North West Regional Organized Crime Unit and a £15,000 Rolex watch, along with $33,200 (USD), £15,750 and a large amount of clothing high value designed from the Southeast Region. Organized Crime Unit.

Operation Henhouse also involves cooperation across force boundaries and between a wide range of partners:

Police Scotland, supported by Greater Manchester Police and the North West Regional Organized Crime Unit, arrested and charged two men in connection with a fraudulent banking scheme.

Cleveland Police, working in conjunction with the North East Regional Crime Unit, raided multiple homes in their force area, arresting four individuals.

In late February, officers from the Tarian Regional Organized Crime Unit, working in partnership with the Gambling Commission, HMRC and Cardiff City Council Licensing, executed six warrants across Cardiff, making arrests two men suspected of money laundering and gambling offences. Six poker tables, a spinning prize wheel, coins and poker chips and numerous flat screen televisions were seized.

As part of the drive, the National Crime Agency (NCA) worked closely to support and strengthen partner-led work. This included the support provided to the Serious Fraud Office in their investigation into Signature Group, a business that attracted over a thousand UK and international investors in the redevelopment of iconic landmarks. It also included support for the South West Regional Organized Crime Unit for an investigation into an organized crime group suspected of stealing around 8 million victims. The operation led to eight arrests, as well as the seizure of 300 thousand in cash, a BMW and about 100 devices. The largest amount received from a single victim was 4.1 million.

The results represent a 52% increase on last years arrest figures under Operation Henhouse and demonstrate that through co-ordinated action, forces across the country can tackle what is a complex and rapidly evolving threat.

Adrian Searle, Director of the National Economic Crime Center (NECC) at the NCA, said:

Henhouse is proof of what the police and wider law enforcement across the UK can achieve when we come together.

The emotional toll that fraud causes is immense, and many of those targeted face devastating and life-changing losses.

Fraud investigations take place throughout the year, but campaigns like Henhouse's not only show how far we will go to pursue those who commit fraud, but also how successful we can be when we work closely with our partners across the country.

This partnership also extends to working increasingly closely with international counterparts and the private sector to target the threat of fraud originating from abroad and the technologies and infrastructure that enable fraud.

This activity on a number of fronts will significantly impact the threat of fraud

Acting Detective Superintendent Oliver Little, from the Lead Force Operations Room at the City of London Police, said:

The success of this year's Operation Henhouse would not have been possible without the hard work of numerous teams from police forces and regional teams across the UK. This is evident in the results, with around 6 million in cash seized and over 430 arrests throughout the month. It is a fantastic and cooperative effort by all the officers who participated.

This year sees our most impressive results yet, with a record number of arrests and interceptions carried out. With fraud accounting for around 40 per cent of all crime in the UK, we know the important role we have as the leading national fraud force and how operations like Henhouse are key to delivering results and deterring criminals.

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said:

“Fraud destroys lives. Operations like Henhouse are absolutely vital to crack down on fraudsters and stop them taking advantage of our family, friends and neighbours.

“The National Crime Agency and forces across the country have done a great job to seize criminal assets worth millions and make more than 400 arrests in a single month.

“Our approach is working. Fraud has already fallen by 13% in England and Wales. This Government is determined to continue our efforts to bring fraudsters to justice and protect the public.

The public can take steps to help protect against fraud. Make sure you protect your online accounts from being compromised by criminals:

Create strong and unique passwords for accounts

Always use 2-step verification if offered

Use your browser's password manager to securely store passwords.

Criminals can pretend to be a trusted person or company. If something seems suspicious or unexpected, such as requests for money or personal information, contact the organization directly to verify. Use contact details from their official website, not those provided in a message, email or phone call.

If you have fallen victim to fraud or cybercrime, report it at any time www.actionfraud.police.uk. In Scotland, report it to Police Scotland by calling 101. If you are a victim of fraud, report it to your bank so they can protect your account.

Visit stopthinkfraud.campaign.gov.uk for more information.

March 26, 2024