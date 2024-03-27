David Avido joins ISDenver as Artist in Residence | School News Post





From the slums of Nairobi to international fashion weeks, designer, humanitarian and entrepreneur, David Avido, will join the Denver International School as our first Artist in Residence from April 2-5. Avido's Colorado debut kicks off in ISDenver Avido is taking on an Artist in Residence role at several Denver-based independent schools, beginning his tenure at the International School of Denver. After ISDenver, Avido will spend time at Denver Montessori School, Stanley British Elementary School, St. Mary's Academy, Logan School of Creative Learning, St. Anne's Episcopal School. While at ISDenver, Avido will visit art classrooms, be present at elementary and middle school assemblies, help with the current G4 shoe design project, and speak to high school classes about social issues . People used to say that if you want to make it in life, you have to get out of the ghetto. But I wanted to prove to the people there that good things can come from the ghetto. – David Avido He will also have a pop-up shop at our Dragon Swag store next Thursday, April 4th in the Welcome Center (7701 E. First Place, Unit C). About Avidos While only 25 years old, Avido's achievements and accolades defy age. While most know Kibera, his home, as the poorest neighborhood in Africa, Avido goes beyond that statement and challenges views about his community. It is through the medium of fashion that Avido creates a social impact in Kibera and beyond. Highlighted by Beyoncé in her 'Black is King' campaign as one of the African artists changing the world, Avido's work has been featured in Vogue USA, Vogue Italia and his journey has been filmed and shared around the world by Al Jazeera, BBC, CNN and National. Geographical. He has designed and made clothes for artists including Bruno Mars, Ty Dolla Sign, Chronixx and Da'Ville. In 2021, Avido founded the Avido Foundation, an NGO that focuses on training and developing sewing skills for deaf women, new mothers and young people who are passionate about a career in fashion. Learn more about Avidohis work and his extraordinary journey this videoin his Web pageand his Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.isdenver.org/newspost/~board/news/post/david-avido-joins-isdenver-as-artist-in-residence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos