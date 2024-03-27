KPP elections and firearms licensing

We need your help to write to the Police and Crime Commissioners (PCC) about firearms licensing before the PCC election on 2nd May.

This page allows you to identify your candidates and email them with a letter on improving the efficiency of firearms licensing. Please ensure that all responses you receive are forwarded [email protected].

One of the key roles of a PCC is to hold the Chief Constable, who is responsible for service delivery, to account. PCCs also sign off on the police budget and the police plan. Consequently, they play a vital role in ensuring that local police forces meet their statutory firearms licensing obligations and deliver the service in an efficient and effective manner that protects public safety.

On May 2, you have the opportunity to vote in your local KPP elections. This is your chance to choose a PCC which will ensure the delivery of a good service. Members were asked to write to their future PCC candidates before the election to determine where they stand on the shooting. In particular, members should seek assurance of the following:

The Firearms Licensing Department is adequately resourced to provide certificate renewals and grants in a timely manner. that is 95 percent of all renewals and grants (except those involving serious safety concerns that may require further investigation) are completed within 17 weeks.

If it does not exist, the force should establish a liaison system, often called an Independent Advisory Group (IAG) where key stakeholders have the opportunity to provide feedback to the force on its firearms licensing decisions and performance .

Both objectives are mentioned in the recent Police College Approved Professional Practice (APP), which can found here. They should be referred to in the PCCs' Policing Plan and the Chief Constable's Strategic Demand Assessment of the force's firearms licensing department. The first is always published and there must be a commitment to publish the second.

Please email your future PCCs using our suggested wording, which you can change, in the contact form below and notify BASC of the terms of any response you receive by emailing to [email protected].

And don't forget to vote on May 2; your vote can really make a difference in PCC elections where turnout is normally low. With less than half the force performing effectively, this is your chance to make a difference and help get firearms licensing back on track.

For details of PCC candidates click below.

Not all candidates have been announced yet, but we'll add them when their details come out. Please use the page for candidates we have and check back for new candidates in your area.