International
WVU students gain international perspective as Gilman Scholars
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVDN) SixWest Virginia Universitystudents will expand their horizons through study abroad experiences this spring, summer and fall after being awarded scholarships through the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program.
Available to students receiving federal Pell Grant funding, the Gilman Scholarship enables students with limited financial means to study or intern abroad. WVU students navigated a rigorous application process with the help ofWVU ASPIRE Officewhich provides individual support to WVU students interested in pursuing nationally competitive scholarships and bursaries.
These six students are entering global learning opportunities that will have a transformative impact on their academic, professional and personal futures.Cate Johnson, said the assistant director of the ASPIRE Office. It is exciting to celebrate them and their achievements as recipients of Gilman Scholarships.
The following WVU students were awarded Gilman Scholarships during the October 2023 application cycle:
Ariana Burksa minor ininternational studiesANDGeographywith a minor in Arabic studies, will spend two weeks this May in Thailand studying the importance of gastrodiplomacy, the practice of using food to share culture.Thailand: Gastrodiplomacy and Entrepreneurshiprun by the faculty atJohn Chambers College of Business and Economics. Burks, a Beckley native andHonors Collegestudent, wasawarded a Critical Language Fellowship in 2023and spent last summer studying Arabic in Oman.
Caleb Colea young onecomputer sciencemajor inWVU Institute of Technologyin Beckley, will travel to Australia this fall. The Pennsboro native and aspiring software engineer will spend a semester studying computer science at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology.
Emily Diazfirst studentHistoRymajor and Honors College student from York, Pennsylvania, attended the sponsored Honors CollegeCross-cultural research: Germany and Franceprogram during spring break.
Marcus Hahna senior from Petersburg who is a graduate ofbiologytraveled to Edinburgh and London this spring as part ofUnited Kingdom: Health Sciences in Great Britainled byOffice of Pre-Health Professional Development.
Helen Knightan elderly personmultidisciplinary studiesmajoring in international business, communication and sociology, will also travel to Thailand in May. The Morgantown resident, who is originally from Ethiopia, is considering joining the Peace Corps or pursuing an internship with UNICEF after graduation.
Stephanie Sarfosophomore studentPolitical Sciencemajor from Kumasi, Ghana, was awarded a scholarship to study in South Korea this summer. The aspiring lawyer said she believes studying abroad will help her develop skills in cross-cultural sensitivity and adapting to new environments.
The Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program is sponsored by the US Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education. It was created by the International Academic Opportunity Act of 2000.
