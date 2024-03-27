DP World Tour Schedule – WTOP News

International
November 23-26 _ Joburg Open (Dean Burmester)
November 23-26 _ Fortinet Australian PGA Championship (Min Woo Lee)
Nov. 30-Dec. 3 _ ISPS Handa Australian Open (Joaquin Niemann)
Nov. 30-Dec. 3 _ Investec South African Open Championship (Dean Burmester)
December 7-10 _ Alfred Dunhill Championship (Louis Oosthuizen)
December 14-17 _ AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open (Louis Oosthuizen)
January 11-14 _ Dubai Invitational (Tommy Fleetwood)
January 18-21 _ Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Rory McIlroy)
January 25-28 _ Ras Al Khaimah Championship (Thorbjorn Olesen)
February 1-4 _ Bahrain Championship presented by Bapco Energies (Dylan Frittelli)
February 8-11 _ Qatar Commercial Bank Masters (Rikuya Hoshino)
February 22-25 _ Magic Kenya Open (Darius Van Driel)
February 29 – March 3 _ SDC Championship (Jordan Gumberg)
March 7-10 _ Jonsson Workwear Open (Matteo Manassero)
March 21-24 _ Porsche Singapore Classic (Jesper Svensson)
March 28-31 _ Hero Indian Open, New Delhi
April 11-14 _ Masters Tournament, Augusta, Ga.
April 18-21 _ Korea Championship, Incheon, South Korea
April 25-28 _ ISPS HANDA – Championship, Omitama, Japan
May 2-5 _ Volvo China Open, Shenzhen, China
May 16-19 _ PGA Championship, Louisville, Ky.
May 23-26 _ Soudal Open, Antwerp, Belgium
May 30-June 2 _ European Open, Hamburg, Germany
June 6-9 _ Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Helsingborg, Sweden
June 13-16 _ US Open, Pinehurst, NC
June 20-23 _ KLM Open, Amsterdam
June 27-30 _ Italian Open, Ravenna, Italy
July 4-7 _ BMW International Open, Munich
July 11-14 _ Kentucky Championships, Nicholasville, Ky.
July 11-14 _ Genesis Scottish Open, Gullane, United Kingdom
July 18-21 _ The Open Championship, Troon, United Kingdom
July 18-21 _ Barracuda Championship, Truckee, California.
August 15-18 _ D+D Real Czech Masters, Prague
August 22-25 _ Danish Golf Championship, Aarhus
Aug. 29-Sept. 1 _ Betfred British Masters organized by Sir Nick Faldo, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom
September 5-8 _ Omega European Masters, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
September 12-15 _ Horizon Irish Open, Newcastle, United Kingdom
September 19-22 _ BMW PGA Championship, Virginia Water, United Kingdom
September. 26-29 _ ACCIONA Open de Espana from Madrid, Madrid
October 3-6 _ Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Glasgow, United Kingdom
October 10-13 _ French Open, Guyancourt, France
October 17-20 _ Andalucia Masters, Sotogrande, Spain
November 7-10 _ Abu Dhabi Championship, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
November 14-17 _ DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
