DP World Tour Schedule – WTOP News

November 23-26 _ Joburg Open (Dean Burmester) November 23-26 _ Fortinet Australian PGA Championship (Min Woo Lee) Nov. 30-Dec. 3 _ ISPS Handa Australian Open (Joaquin Niemann) Nov. 30-Dec. 3 _ Investec South African Open Championship (Dean Burmester) December 7-10 _ Alfred Dunhill Championship (Louis Oosthuizen) December 14-17 _ AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open (Louis Oosthuizen) January 11-14 _ Dubai Invitational (Tommy Fleetwood) January 18-21 _ Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Rory McIlroy) January 25-28 _ Ras Al Khaimah Championship (Thorbjorn Olesen) February 1-4 _ Bahrain Championship presented by Bapco Energies (Dylan Frittelli) February 8-11 _ Qatar Commercial Bank Masters (Rikuya Hoshino) February 22-25 _ Magic Kenya Open (Darius Van Driel) February 29 – March 3 _ SDC Championship (Jordan Gumberg) March 7-10 _ Jonsson Workwear Open (Matteo Manassero) March 21-24 _ Porsche Singapore Classic (Jesper Svensson) March 28-31 _ Hero Indian Open, New Delhi April 11-14 _ Masters Tournament, Augusta, Ga. April 18-21 _ Korea Championship, Incheon, South Korea April 25-28 _ ISPS HANDA – Championship, Omitama, Japan May 2-5 _ Volvo China Open, Shenzhen, China May 16-19 _ PGA Championship, Louisville, Ky. May 23-26 _ Soudal Open, Antwerp, Belgium May 30-June 2 _ European Open, Hamburg, Germany June 6-9 _ Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Helsingborg, Sweden June 13-16 _ US Open, Pinehurst, NC June 20-23 _ KLM Open, Amsterdam June 27-30 _ Italian Open, Ravenna, Italy July 4-7 _ BMW International Open, Munich July 11-14 _ Kentucky Championships, Nicholasville, Ky. July 11-14 _ Genesis Scottish Open, Gullane, United Kingdom July 18-21 _ The Open Championship, Troon, United Kingdom July 18-21 _ Barracuda Championship, Truckee, California. August 15-18 _ D+D Real Czech Masters, Prague August 22-25 _ Danish Golf Championship, Aarhus Aug. 29-Sept. 1 _ Betfred British Masters organized by Sir Nick Faldo, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom September 5-8 _ Omega European Masters, Crans-Montana, Switzerland September 12-15 _ Horizon Irish Open, Newcastle, United Kingdom September 19-22 _ BMW PGA Championship, Virginia Water, United Kingdom September. 26-29 _ ACCIONA Open de Espana from Madrid, Madrid October 3-6 _ Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Glasgow, United Kingdom October 10-13 _ French Open, Guyancourt, France October 17-20 _ Andalucia Masters, Sotogrande, Spain November 7-10 _ Abu Dhabi Championship, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates November 14-17 _ DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Copyright © 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, transcribed or redistributed.

