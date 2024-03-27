World News In Brief: Risk of Malnutrition Crisis Grows in Haiti, Clashes in DR Congo, Peacebuilding in Colombia

Findings from the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis show an alarming 19 percent increase in the number of children estimated to be suffering from severe acute malnutrition in Haiti this year.

An estimated 1.64 million people are facing emergency levels of acute food insecurity, (IPC Phase 4), which increases the risk of child loss and malnutrition.

Ongoing armed violence in the Artibonite department and the Western department, which includes Port au Prince, has limited aid delivery and severely weakened an already fragile health care system, posing an immediate threat to the lives of over 125,000 children in danger.

Violence and instability in Haiti have consequences far beyond the danger of violence itself, said Catherine Russell. UNICEF Executive Director.

The situation is creating a child health and nutrition crisis that could cost the lives of many children, she added.

Thousands of children on the brink

Thousands of children are on the brink, while life-saving supplies are ready to be delivered if the violence stops and roads and hospitals are opened. This malnutrition crisis is entirely man-made, Ms Russell said.

Basic security is urgently needed for the people of Haiti, for the rescue services they rely on, and for humanitarian workers to reach children and families in desperate need.

Since January, the worsening security situation has continued to worsen the humanitarian crisis, with serious consequences for UNICEF's ability to store, distribute and resupply aid.

Despite the highly volatile environment, UNICEF is doing everything it can to protect families and provide life-saving support, including those who are stranded and cut off from essential services.

The agency is calling for accelerated efforts by the international community to protect civilians, restore law and order and keep humanitarians safe; an immediate boost to flexible financing; and protection for schools, hospitals and other key spaces for children.

DR Congo alert as violent clashes cause new misery in North Kivu

Fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has now uprooted 5.7 million people across North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri provinces.

In an alert, the UN refugee agency, UNHCRsaid the violence had reached a devastating new level, with people forced to flee indiscriminate bombings and abuses.

As part of the humanitarian response, UNHCR and partners have provided emergency shelter to more than 40,000 of the most vulnerable people arriving in Goma, the capital of North Kivu.

Trauma and exhaustion

Thousands of essential aid kits and 1,000 tarpaulins have also been distributed to those now sheltering in outer shelters. But people are desperate and the needs are great, UNHCR spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh said:

Families continue to arrive in the countries traumatized and exhausted by the attacks, physically and psychologically scarred. Many report being sexually abused during their flight.

Mr Saltmarsh called for concerted international action to address the crisis and noted that UNHCR has received only 14 per cent of the $250 million requested for its response in the DRC this year.

Colombia: UN expert calls for new policy to cement peace deal

An international UN human rights expert on TuesdayCALLED Colombia to implement the historic 2016 Peace Agreement as a new state policy, to help ensure all dialogue processes with non-state armed groups adopt a victim-focused human rights approach.

Antonia Urrejola told him Human Rights Council that obstacles to the implementation of the agreement still remain and made recommendations that could contribute to peace building.

She said there had been progress in several areas of the Peace Agreement, which ended decades of full-scale armed conflict between rebels and government forces, particularly in rural reform and transitional justice.

Her report also states that 80 percent of the signatories of the Accord remain committed to reintegrating into society, despite obstacles and risks to their lives.

UN agencies in Colombia join together through a CERF-funded emergency response project in Litoral del San Juan, on the border between Choc and Valle del Cauca.

Ms. Urrejola is a Chilean and human rights lawyer who served as Foreign Minister of Chile for three years from March 2022. Her position was mandated by the Council to examine obstacles to the implementation of the Peace Agreement.

The guide needs course correction

The 2016 Peace Agreement provides a roadmap to address the structural causes of conflict and ensure non-recurrence, the report points out, stressing that states' human rights obligations must be implemented progressively and independently of the political climate of the day.

The stigma attached to the peace signatories was reinforced, their internal division accelerated and their reintegration, as envisaged in the Agreement, was affected, the report says.

At the same time, it raised doubts about the suitability and impartiality of the members of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace.

Ms. Urrejola called for the creation of a new high-level government position to oversee the implementation of the 2016 Peace Agreement and the government's approach, ensure effective institutional coordination, and ensure adequate financial resources.

It also demands that the government implement as a priority a policy to fight organized crime: Dissolving criminal structures and the fight against corruption are fundamental pillars for the consolidation of peace.