Grant to Weald Sports Centre, Cranbrook





We have been awarded a grant of 90,000 for the Weald Sports Center which is managed by the Council's leisure contractor Fusion. The money will be used for new pool covers and to replace fluorescent lighting with LED lighting. Pool covers reduce heat loss which means less energy is used to reheat the water and the covers also reduce evaporation and dehumidification. LED lighting in the center will be more energy efficient and reliable. All measures that are good for the environment and save costs for the center. The council is committed to reducing emissions to net zero by 2030 and recently published a Draft Strategic Plan that says we will continue to create a cleaner, greener and carbon-free future for our borough. SPSF funding is a step towards this zero carbon future and reducing the cost of running this important community facility. Lisa Dodd-Mayne, Chief Executive – Place, Sport England said:Swimming pools and leisure centers are vital community resources and are extremely important in helping people to be physically active. Many pools have faced a real and significant threat to their survival this year, as local authorities and operators face the challenge of rising energy and wider costs, depleted reserves and difficulties retaining staff. Sport England is proud of the role we have played in supporting these facilities during this difficult time.' The SPSF has provided a total of $60 million to local authorities in England as a support package for public leisure facilities with swimming pools in two phases. Over 500 capital interventions in over 300 facilities with swimming pools have been funded by the capital investment program. The interventions include photovoltaic cells, LED lights and pool covers as well as a number of other capital improvements aimed at improving the energy efficiency of public facilities with swimming pools in the medium and long term. 264 local authorities have received a share of the funding, of which £20 million has been provided by Sport England through the National Lottery and just over £40 million has been provided by the Government as part of their commitment to support the long-term sustainability of public leisure .

