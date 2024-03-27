International
The push back against pay rises has reignited an argument for Australia's poorest workers to get poorer | Greg Jericho
As we prepare for the annual fight over the minimum wage, it was good to hear the Reserve Bank governor last week come out in defense of low-wage workers who are getting pay rises.
Business groups and the conservative media always seek to spread the fear that raising wages for the low paid will cause an explosion of inflation. So it was good to have someone at the highest level to counter such tosh.
In case you missed it, RBA Governor Michele Bullock was asked a key question about the impact of a 23% pay rise for aged care workers on inflation.
She replied that I don't think anyone would begrudge the growth of aged care workers. They have historically been paid for the work they do. It's a very important job and there are shortages in those industries. So I think it's a very decent pay rise.
She then added: I don't think it will make a measurable difference to what was predicted.
Hooray! Finally some sense (and empathy)!
And given the latest inflation figures released yesterday, which showed that inflation remains at manageable levels despite a surprising fall in unemployment in February, we should continue to be cheerful.
If the chart does not appear, click here
In the year to February inflation rose by 3.4%, and if prices continue to rise as they have over the past six months, annual inflation will be well below 3%.
But of course that won't stop the cries that we need to worry about wages, because the annual cries against raising the minimum wage have started again.
There is always a lot of misplaced fear about the minimum wage.
For example, is it commonly claimed that Australia's minimum wage is among the highest in the world (and that this is bad). But Australians are generally well paid compared to most other nations and as a result a higher salary is needed to survive here than in other lower paying countries.
The best way to compare minimum wages between countries is to compare what they are relative to the average income in that country. At this point, Australia's minimum wage is definitely average:
If the chart does not appear, click here
This week the ACTU announced it would seek a 5% increase in minimum wages and prices this year.
This is higher than inflation because (and please say these words like a mantra) wages must rise faster than inflation!
And we know that over the past three years the prices of essential items have risen faster than other prices, and this always hurts low-income families the most:
If the chart does not appear, click here
But instead of acknowledging that poorer workers have made it difficult, the call was met with claims that Union's 5 percent wage demand will keep interest rates high: business.
According to the head of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Andrew McKellar, a 5% increase is suggesting that inflation will continue to remain higher for longer.
The only problem here is that there is no significant relationship between the minimum wage and the wage and inflation.
Jim Stanford and I at the Center for the Future of Work have looked at the relationship between minimum wage increases and inflation and found it quite lacking.
If the chart does not appear, click here
We too noted this last yearand the Fair Work Commission decided to check our facts and found that if we had anything overestimated the impact (negligible)..
Last year the FWC increased the statutory minimum wage by 8.6%. This was a very significant increase, but only about 140,000 workers are currently on this minimum wage.
About 2.6 million workers on federal awards received only a 5.75% increase.
This was nice to be sure of, but it did little to recover the lost value of their salary.
Even after the increase in recent years, the bonus wage was still 2% lower in real terms than it had been in 2020. The ACTU's proposal for a 5% increase would only put the bonus wage back where it was in 2020.
And yet McKellar thinks the FWC made a mistake last year because these low-wage workers have been overcompensated for the past two years.
ACCI in its generosity thinks that the minimum wage and bonuses should it will only grow by 2% this year which would bring them back to where they were in 2018:
If the chart does not appear, click here
McKellar absurdly argues that this won't be a real pay cut because these workers also get the third-stage tax cut.
The tax cuts, however, are not pay rises, and the RBA has stated that the cuts will not affect inflation forecasts. Also, I don't recall employer groups suggesting that the old third-stage cuts should be considered when considering executive pay increases.
But it also ignores that about two-thirds of workers on awards are part-time, and they make up a large portion of the roughly 1.5 million workers who will get no tax cut at all from the new third stage because they earn less than tax-free threshold (including the low income tax allowance, which increases the effective tax-free threshold to $21,884, or $420 per week).
A 5% increase in wages and the minimum wage is, if anything, quite modest, and certainly cannot be argued to ignite inflation or keep interest rates high.
ACCI and other employer groups never want minimum wages or prices to rise more than inflation and it is time they were honest and admitted they are arguing that the poorest workers in Australia not only stay poor, but become poorer.
|
