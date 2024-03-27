



About the housing benefit in Canada The Canada Housing Benefit was introduced in November 2017 as part of the National Housing Strategy. Its goal is to help some of Canada's most vulnerable by providing direct funding to families, making it easier for people to meet their housing costs. CMHC worked with the provinces and territories to develop 13 Canada Housing Benefit initiatives, one for each jurisdiction. These initiatives are tailored to prioritize the population facing housing challenges in each area. Provinces and territories are the ones that give the Canada housing benefit in their respective regions. The Government of Canada has committed $2 billion to launch this initiative. The provinces and territories matched this funding, resulting in a significant investment of $4 billion over 8 years beginning in 2020-2021. This collective effort demonstrates a commitment to address housing needs nationwide. The Canada Housing Benefit for survivors of gender-based violence is an enhancement to the existing Canada Housing Benefit. In Budget 2021, an additional $315.4 million was allocated over 7 years to the Canada Housing Benefit, specifically to provide financial assistance to low-income women and children escaping violence. The landscape of violence prevention has evolved with the introduction and subsequent adoption of

National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence

(Action Plan) in November 2022. The adoption of this 10-year Action Plan is a concrete step that fulfills a long-standing and joint commitment between the federal, provincial and territorial governments. Governments are actively working towards a Canada free of gender-based violence. In addition, they are committed to supporting victims, survivors and their families from coast to coast. The Action Plan defines gender-based violence in several ways. Gender-based violence can be actions rooted in gender norms and power inequalities, targeting individuals based on gender, gender expression, gender identity or perceived gender. It includes different forms, such as physical, economic, sexual and emotional (psychological) abuse. The Action Plan establishes a framework for anyone facing gender-based violence to have reliable and timely access to protection and services, no matter where they live. It is centered around 5 pillars: support for victims, survivors and their families

Preventing

accountable justice system

implementing indigenous-led approaches

social infrastructure and enabling environment This first pillar focuses on supporting victims, survivors and their families. This inclusive approach extends to women, children and 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals facing violence. It includes gender, gender and different types of violence, including intimate partner violence and human trafficking. The upgrade allows the federal government to distribute additional funding by upgrading The bilateral agreement on the National Housing Strategy with provinces and territories. This initiative ensures that the Housing Canada Benefit for survivors of gender-based violence remains funded by the federal government and is matched dollar for dollar by the provinces and territories. This collaborative funding approach provides direct assistance with housing affordability for families in need. Consistent with the terms and conditions of the existing Canada Housing Benefit, the Canada Housing Benefit for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence maintains consistency. Federal funding is specifically targeted to help support survivors of gender-based violence, while provinces and territories have more flexibility with their funding. They can use their cost matching to address the broader goal of ending gender-based violence. Or they can support other priority vulnerable populations through affordable direct household assistance. The amendment provides financial assistance, including rent subsidies and housing allowances, to survivors of gender-based violence. Additional funding supports community-based organizations that provide shelter and support services to survivors. While the Canada Housing Benefit for survivors of gender-based violence is a positive step forward, more work is needed to address the root causes of gender-based violence. This will ensure that survivors can rebuild their lives without violence, with access to the support they need.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/blog/2024/support-survivors-gender-based-violence-manitoba

