Going to the polls – Sunderland City Council





Sunderland will go to the polls for the City Council, Northumbria Police Area Crime Commissioner and the new North East Mayoral Combined Authority elections.

Are you ready to vote in the three elections on Thursday, May 2? Anyone who has not yet registered to vote in May is encouraged to do so immediately. The deadline to register is midnight on Tuesday 16 April. You can apply online at Register to vote – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk). It only takes five minutes. Registered voters can also apply for a postal vote and the deadline to apply is 5pm on Wednesday 17 April. You can apply online at:https://www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote There are currently 209,408 people on the Sunderland Electoral Register and 86,459 voters (41 per cent) are registered to vote by post. Voters who go to a polling station are reminded that they will again need to show photo ID. If you don't have one of the accepted types of photo ID, such as a passport or driver's license, you can apply for an Electoral Authority certificate at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate or by completing and submitting a paper form to Electoral Services, Sunderland City Council, City Hall, Plater Way, Sunderland, SR1 3AA. The deadline to apply for a Certificate of Voter Authority is 5pm on Wednesday 24 April. Voters must be on the Electoral Register to apply for a certificate and must provide a photograph, full name, date of birth, address where they are registered to vote and their National Insurance number. Sunderland's returning officer Patrick Melia said: “Looking ahead, it's worth checking now that you're ready and have everything you need to vote. That's whether it's registering, choosing to vote by post or make sure you have the correct photo ID when you go to the polls on Thursday May 2.” Sunderland holds 'third party' elections for its 75 councillors. Therefore, one seat out of three in each of the city's 25 wards is up for election and 25 councilors will be elected. May is the fifth time voters in Sunderland have gone to the polls alongside voters in Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland and South Tyneside to elect a Police and Commissioner. The first commissioner election was held in November 2012. And May is the first time voters in Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland will choose a directly elected regional mayor for the new North East Combined Mayors' Authority (NEMCA). The authority, which was created as part of the region's transfer agreement with the Government, officially begins after the election. Sunderland will be the return center for the Police and Crime Commissioner and mayoral elections. The results of both elections will be announced from Silksworth counting center on Friday 3 May. Voter registration is open to all eligible British and Irish citizens and Commonwealth citizens living in the UK who are aged 18 or over. Anyone previously registered on the register who has recently moved house or whose details have changed will need to register again. If you need help applying for a Voting Authority Certificate or would like to request a paper application form, please call Sunderland Electoral Services on 0191 520 5550 or email [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sunderland.gov.uk/article/30767/Going-to-the-polls The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos