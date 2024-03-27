



MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. On Wednesday morning at Miami International Airport, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava celebrated a groundbreaking on the site of the new $50 million AAR maintenance hangar. The private hangar has aircraft technicians and engineering staff who perform maintenance services such as airframe repair, modifications, inspections, upgrades, refurbishments and painting. Aircraft safety should be number one and we are expanding, Levine Cava said. According to for Miami-Dade officials, $7 billion capital improvements and $1.7 billion maintenance improvements they are making the projects possible. Ralph Cuti, director of Miami-Dade Aviation, said AAR's maintenance hangar is an essential part of the services provided at MIA. They are what we call an MRO, a maintenance repair operator, and what they do is they repair and maintain aircraft. They repair landing gear, engines, airframes, Cuti said. He added, if you have more technicians working and you have a more efficient maintenance operation, then you will have fewer breakdowns. Also at the foundation laying ceremony was John M. Holmes. As chairman, president and chief executive officer of AAR, he promised to hire locally. We need an incredible talent pool and we have an amazing talent pool here in Florida, and here in Miami in particular, Holmes said. Levine Cava said the expansion is one of many projects aimed at accommodating future growth. She said the new project is a win for the economy. They are creating 200 new jobs. It's a 114,000-foot structure, Levine Cava said. It will be funded through the county and then paid back over time through rent, so it's a net win for our economy, for our workers, [and] for airline security. IMPROVEMENTS of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Obsolete areas will require being out of service for up to a year for renewals or repairs. It will be done in phases over the next five to seven years and includes 126 passenger loading bridges, 203 public toilets and 616 transport units, including lifts, escalators and moving walkways. Related document: Capital Improvements Schedule (.pdf)

