AgroFresh acquires Pace International LLC, expanding its portfolio of post-harvest solutions
PHILADELPHIA, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As a pioneer and global leader in post-harvest solutions for fresh produce, AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. announces the acquisition of Pace International LLC, including its domestic and overseas operations (“Pace”). Prior to the transaction, Pace was a subsidiary of Valent BioSciences LLC, a Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. group company. Pace is a respected global provider of sustainable post-harvest solutions, equipment and technical services. The acquisition of Pace strengthens AgroFresh's presence in key fruit-growing regions in the north and South America and further enables the company to support its global customers with quality and freshness solutions for high value and highly perishable crops.
Pace manufactures and supplies edible fruit dressings, fungicides, cleaners and disinfectants, shelf life treatments and application equipment for fresh produce. The integration of the Pace business expands AgroFresh's post-harvest solutions to a broader portfolio of technology, services and digital solutions in both the organic and traditional product categories, furthering AgroFresh's ability to support customers in meeting their mission to protect the quality and freshness of products in its journey from harvest to home.
“This acquisition enables us to take another important step towards our vision to be considered by customers as the post-harvest partner of choice. We are excited to bring the combined portfolios, technical expertise and services of both companies to customers, ” say Clint Lewis, CEO at AgroFresh. “The joining of our two companies allows us to better address the complete needs of customers across a wide range of cultures, markets and at every step in the fresh supply chain, ultimately helping customers produce and deliver a supply of plenty of fresh, quality produce, sustainably.”
In addition to integrating the Pace business into the company, AgroFresh and Valent BioSciences plan to develop a strategic collaboration to accelerate the development of innovation to address the most pressing challenges in the freshness protection space. This collaboration aims to leverage Valent BioSciences' expertise and technology pipeline to develop new post-harvest products, services and digital solutions and leverage AgroFresh's global scale and reach to bring them to market.
“AgroFresh's acquisition of the Pace business will create a post-harvest solutions platform that benefits customers and the food protection industry as a whole through stronger global reach, enhanced services and additional innovative capabilities,” it says. Salman Mir, President and CEO of Valent BioSciences. “We are excited to partner with AgroFresh in developing and commercializing new products, technologies and services that will address key customer challenges.”
With the addition of Pace, AgroFresh is better positioned to address customer needs through a complete portfolio of products and capabilities. This will be accomplished alongside a continued commitment to advancing innovation in the post-harvest sector and supporting customers in their efforts to grow and distribute an abundant supply of sustainable, quality and fresh produce around the world. .
AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is a portfolio company of Paine Schwartz Partners, a global leader in sustainable food chain investing. Deutsche Bank served as financial advisor and Morrison & Foerster served as legal advisor to AgroFresh on the transaction.
To learn more about AgroFresh and Pace International, visit: www.agrofresh.com AND www.paceint.com.
To view this press release in Spanish, visit Newsroom AgroFresh.
About AgroFresh Solutions, Inc
AgroFresh is the global leader in post-harvest quality and freshness solutions that improve the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce, reducing food loss and waste. AgroFresh has been innovating for more than 40 years to address fresh produce supply chain challenges from all angles with a full suite of integrated warehousing, packaging line and digital solutions. As a pioneer of SmartFresh, the world's first introduction of 1-MCP technology used to slow roasting and Uvasys, the world's first laminated SO2 by generating sheets that prevent fungal spoilage in produce, AgroFresh has what it takes to empower growers, packers and retailers to succeed in their business to deliver fresh, quality and sustainable produce from harvest to home. To learn more about AgroFresh, visit www.agrofresh.com.
About Pace International LLC
Pace International LLC formerly a subsidiary of Valent BioSciences LLC, a Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. group company, collaborates with growers, packers and agricultural organizations to develop innovative solutions to improve, protect and preserve the quality and freshness of fruit and vegetables. Pace is a leading global provider of sustainable post-harvest solutions and technologies, equipment and technical services to maximize efficiency in packing operations and enhance the freshness and value of harvested crops. For more information, visit the company's website at www.paceint.com.
About Valent Biosciences LLC
Headquartered in Libertyville, IllinoisValent BioSciences is a subsidiary of TokyoSumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.-based Valent BioSciences. Valent BioSciences is a worldwide leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of biorational products and technologies used in the agricultural, public health and forest health markets. The company has more than 60 years of experience bringing biorational products to market in 95 countries worldwide and is ISO 9001 certified. Valent BioSciences is also the parent company of Mycorrhizal Applications LLC, a leading supplier of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi-based products. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.valentbiosciences.com.
