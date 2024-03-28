International
90% of some of the world's traditional wine regions could disappear in decades. It's part of a bigger problem.
Your favorite wines may soon cease to exist. Some of the world's traditional wine regions, from Europe to Southern California, are in danger of disappearing almost entirely within decades, researchers have found, as the conditions needed to grow their grapes become more infertile due to climate change.
As people continue to burn fossil fuels, the planet is warming up. And these rising temperatures — which affect everything from the water cycle to where people can live safely — are driving more extreme weather. In a new literature review published in Nature Reviews Earth and Environment on Tuesday, scientists found that the impact of climate change on coastal and lowland regions of Spain, Italy, Greece and Southern California — all home to some of the most traditional wine producers in the world – is significant.
By the end of the century – just 76 years – they found that approximately 90% of these specific regions “may be at risk of extinction”. Specifically, they found that excessive drought and more frequent heat waves driven by climate change are responsible for the threat. An area's temperature, rainfall, humidity, radiation and carbon dioxide levels are also vital components of wine production and are all altered by climate change.
Overall, the study says, “We estimate a significant risk of unsuitability (ranging from moderate to high) for 49-70% of existing wine regions, depending on the rate of global warming.”
Southern California, for example, has a moderate risk of being unsuitable for wine production at 2 degrees Celsius of global warming compared to pre-industrial levels. if average temperatures rise between 2 and 4 degrees, however, the region faces a “high risk of unsuitability”. This could pose a major problem for the US West Coast, which produces most of North America's wine and 10% of the global supply.
“Overall, net acreage suitable for wine production in California could decline by as much as 50% by the end of the 21st century,” the researchers said. “Similar risks exist for Mexico, the southwestern United States and those regions of the East Coast south of New Jersey.”
This change is also seen in most of Southern Europe.
But all hope is not lost for summer itself. Rising temperatures may make other regions more suitable for grape growing, such as Washington State, Oregon, Tasmania and Northern France. That adaptability, however, will depend “heavily” on how much temperatures rise, the researchers say, and there could be risks to environmental conservation. And while it may bring a new form of economic growth to those areas, people will continue to face extreme weather and its costly impacts.
A changing climate also brings the risk of areas experiencing new pathogens and insects that can affect agriculture and overall environmental and human health. Drier conditions would make some grapevine problems, such as powdery mildew, less likely, but when they do occur, outbreaks are likely to occur earlier and spread more quickly, the study found.
As with all elements of climate change, adaptation is “compulsory,” the researchers said. Winemakers will need to consider grape varieties that are best suited to their changing regions and harvest times. It is not only essential for global supply, but also for the overall quality of the wine.
For example, climatic factors affect pH levels, alcohol content and acidity, the researchers found. As alcohol levels and pH are increasing in wines, acidity levels are decreasing, which makes the microbiology within the beverage more unstable. This can lead to “increased risk of microbiological spoilage,” the researchers said, and lead to a “ripe and/or cooked fruit aroma.”
Scientists have warned that current global efforts to slow global warming are not enough. Last year it was warmest on recordand the beginning of 2024 has already been seen record heat as well as weather extremes ranging from extremely large storms to the warmth outside the season.
Global temperatures are now 1.35 degrees Celsius above the overall pre-industrial average. And the world has just surpassed for the first time 12 consecutive months where the global average was 2 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average – a fact that doesn't mean we're permanently past the critical 2 degrees Celsius threshold that experts warn could have catastrophic consequences, but it does mean we're well on our way to good luck there.
“One thing is certain,” the researchers say at the end of their analysis, “climate change will bring about major changes in global wine production in the near future. Having the flexibility to adapt to these changes will be essential.”
