



Amid the massive influx of international arrivals, the MIRA coalition launches the immigration attorney legal helpline Boston, MA The Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Defense Coalition (MIRA) is launching a legal helpline for immigration attorneys to provide direct legal guidance to community organizations in response to the unprecedented need for services resulting from an influx of international arrivals. The helpline, which is supported by a $75,000 grant from the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office, will help advocates navigate the many complexities of the immigration process so newcomers can quickly get the support they need . Community organizations have been a lifeline for immigrants, neighborhoods and the state throughout the surge in international immigration to Massachusetts, but these organizations need greater access to legal resources, said Elizabeth Sweet, Executive Director of the MIRA Coalition. The immigration lawyer's legal helpline will provide essential guidance to community organizations serving immigrants across the Commonwealth, ensuring that these groups can focus on supporting the children and families who depend on the wrap-around services they provide. The Immigration Lawyer Legal Helpline, which will operate as a non-emergency service, will support community organizations seeking guidance on some of the most frequently asked legal questions, including work authorization questions. Advocates can call the 24/7 helpline at (508) 293-1871 and leave a detailed voicemail that includes their contact information. “MIRA's immigration helpline for service providers will play a major role in supporting international arrivals and community groups as we continue to navigate an unprecedented humanitarian crisis,” said Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, Director Executive of Lawyers for Civil Rights. GOOD efforts will help allocate much-needed resources so community groups can more effectively help the many families fleeing violence, corruption and instability for the hope of a better life in Massachusetts. The helpline will not only reduce the heavy workload that legal immigration organizations are facing, but will limit how long immigrants have to wait for much-needed legal support from lawyers. Speeding up the legal process for newcomers is paramount, as many seek work authorization as soon as possible so they can provide for themselves and their families. By connecting newcomers more quickly with trusted legal practitioners, MIRA hopes to reduce the likelihood that they will be the target of notary fraud by individuals misrepresenting themselves as qualified to provide legal advice or services. Given how vast and complex the U.S. immigration system is, the MIRA Coalition's legal helpline couldn't come at a better time, said Reverend Myrlande, Chief Operating Officer of the Everett Haitian Community Center. Community organizations are some of the best-placed groups for aid recipients, as they often speak the same language and understand the experiences of the populations they serve. Now, with increased access to critical legal information, organizations will be able to help newcomers apply for essentials like work authorization even faster.

