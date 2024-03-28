CoStar World News for March 28





Creditors of Vienna-based real estate and retail investment group Signa have agreed to a plan to transfer assets held by its Signa Prime Selection and Signa Development Selection divisions to the company. Several commercial properties, including the 146-room Park Hyatt Vienna hotel, are expected to be sold by a court-appointed receiver over the next two to five years. The process stems from a November 2023 bankruptcy filing by Signa in a German court amid recent financial difficulties and aims to avoid an immediate fire sale of affected properties while its finances are restructured. The Park Hyatt, among Vienna's most prominent hotels, opened in June 2014 and continues to be operated by Hyatt Hotels. Hotel News Now >> Property owner Legal & General Investment Management signed global pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson to one of the largest office leases in the London region in recent years, a deal for 97,000 sq ft in the Thames Valley area. Sources said the US maker of medical treatments and technologies has agreed to take the remaining space on three floors at the 130,000 sq ft Tempo Maidenhead office building, which is nearing completion. It was unclear which of the company's operations would move to the new development, but Johnson & Johnson has seven existing UK sites. CoStar News >> Around town, Germany's largest listed commercial real estate investment firm reported a loss of 2.47 billion lek for 2023, compared with profits of 360 million last year, citing significant declines in the value of its portfolio in a challenging investment climate. Company officials said the overall value of its portfolio was set to decline 11%, or $3.2 billion, by 2023, prompting Aroundtown to suspend its dividend distribution for the year. The company said last year's market conditions contributed to a 21% decline in the stated value of its ongoing project developments and a 12% decline for its office properties, while hotels were reduced the least by 6%. Thomas Daily>> A prominent mixed-use complex in a key business district of Marseille, France, has been put up for sale by owner Amundi Immobilier. Sources said brokers CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield have been hired to market the office and retail complex known as Les Docks, which was bought from current owner JP Morgan Asset Management in 2017 and has been the focus of planned redevelopments. during the last decade. . Amundi expects to sell the property for about 265 million ALL, higher than the purchase price of 231 million ALL. Business Immo>> Owners of about 235,000 short-term rental units in Canada face a daunting hurdle if they choose to rent those units as traditional apartments, as a little-known tax rule forces them to pay a tax of up to 15% of the value of each unit. for rent for long periods. Owners of short-term rental properties who switch from short-term to long-term rentals must pay sales and goods tax, as well as provincial or harmonized sales tax on the fair market value of the property at the time it is rented for the first time. seen. a longer term, the Canada Revenue Agency confirmed to CoStar News. The rules come as all levels of government have urged short-term rental operators to instead make their properties available as long-term rentals to combat the nationwide housing shortage. CoStar News >> Office owners across the country, coping with more vacancies and lower demand that drive down building values, now face another problem: higher property tax bills. Property tax appeals are hitting local assessment officials as the gap widens between what an office building is now worth based on its potential rental income versus the value determined by an appraiser. That split is not only expected to compound challenges for landlords looking to refinance their loans, but also signals trouble ahead for governments that rely on revenue generated by property taxes, according to industry analysts. CoStar News >> This report was compiled from CoStars news publications in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France and Germany.

