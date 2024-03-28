Treasury Sanctions Actors Funding North Korea's Weapons of Mass Destruction Program

The Republic of Korea and the United States issue joint sanctions against the DPRK's financial facilitators

WASHINGTON Today, in coordination with the Republic of Korea (ROK), the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned six individuals and two entities based in Russia, China, and the United Arab Emirates that generate income and facilitate financial transactions for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). Funds generated through these actors ultimately flow to support the DPRK's weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programs. The ROK is jointly designating six of the same individuals and entities for their involvement in the illegal financing and generation of income through DPRK information technology (IT) employees. This action also accompanies the 6th US-ROK Task Force on DPRK Cyber ​​Threats.

Today's action targets agents of designated DPRK banks along with companies that employ DPRK IT workers abroad. DPRK bank representatives, IT workers and the companies that employ them generate income and gain access to foreign currencies vital to the Kim regime. These actors, operating primarily through networks located in Russia and China, orchestrate schemes, create front or shell companies, and manage secret bank accounts to move and disguise illicit funds, evade sanctions, and finance the KPRK's illegal military weapons and ballistic missile programs.

Today's joint action reflects our commitment to disrupt the DPRK's efforts to generate revenue for its illicit and destabilizing activities, said Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. The United States, together with our South Korean partners, will continue to take action to protect the international financial system and prevent the DPRK from financing its illegal weapons programs.

REPRESENTATIVES OF THE BANK OF THE DPRK

The DPRK regime continues to use overseas representatives of state entities and banks to access the international financial system. These individuals have overseas posts in China and Russia, where they coordinate payments and generate income for the DPRK.

Yu Pu Ung is a key point in the illegal financial activities of the KPRK and is adept at using various schemes to avoid detection.Yu Pu Ung and Ri Tong Hyuk are both China-based representatives of Tanchon Bank. Tanchon Bank is the financial arm of the DPRK's US- and UN-designated Korea Mines Development Corporation (KOMID) and plays a role in financing KOMID's sales of ballistic missiles. KOMID is the premier arms dealer in the DPRK and a leading exporter of goods and equipment related to ballistic missiles and conventional weapons. Yu Pu Ung uses funds from DPRK IT groups to supply DPRK munitions organizations with WMD-related materials. In addition, Yu Pu Ung has provided funding to a China-based representative of the Second Academy of Natural Sciences (SANS) appointed by the UN and the US. Yu Pu Ung and Ri Tong Hyok are designated pursuant to EO 13382 to act or purport to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Tanchon Bank.

Han Chol Man is a Shenyang, China-based representative of Kumgang Bank designated by the US and the UN. From 2019 to 2023, Han Chol Man coordinated or facilitated over $1 million in payments between China and the DPRK to several DPRK banks. During 2023, Han Chol Man coordinated over $600,000 in money orders with a bank affiliated with the US Department of Munitions Industry (MID) and designated by the UN. Han Chol Man is appointed under EO 13722 to act or purport to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Kumgang Bank.

O In Chun is a Russia-based representative of the US and UN-designated Korea Daesong Bank, operated by the US-designated Office 39. The DPRK government uses Office 39 to engage in illegal economic activities, manage scarce funds, and generate income for the DPRK leadership. Furthermore, O In Chun worked to melt the funds on behalf of a bank that is under the MID designated by the US and the UN. O In Chun has been appointed under EO13551 to act or purport to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Korea Daesong Bank.

Jong Song Ho is a Russia-based representative of the US-designated Jinmyong Joint Bank. Jong Song Ho has previously engaged in the export of DPRK coal. As of 2019, Jong Song Ho was involved in the development of coal briquette plants in the DPRK, which facilitates the DPRK leadership's scheme to export coal to earn foreign currency. Jong Song Ho has been appointed under EO 13810 to act or purport to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Jinmyong Joint Bank.

Today the ROK is also designating Yu Pu Ung, Jong Song Ho, Han Chol Man and O In Chun for evading sanctions and financing the DPRK's nuclear and missile programs through illicit financing and money laundering activities.

DPRK IT DELEGATIONS OF WORKERS

The DPRK has sent thousands of highly skilled IT workers around the world, earning revenue for the DPRK that contributes to its weapons programs in defiance of US and UN sanctions. On May 23, 2023, OFAC designated Chinyong Information Technology Cooperation Company (Chinyong), an entity affiliated with the Ministry of the People's Armed Forces of the DPRK. Chinyong uses a network of companies and representatives under his control to manage delegations of DPRK IT workers operating in Russia and Laos. Today's designations expand on this action by sanctioning two companies under Chinyong and an individual leading an IT delegation.

Alis Limited Liability Company (Alis LLC) is a Vladivostok, Russia-based subsidiary of US-designated Chinyong that has made payments to its parent company. Between 2021 and 2022, Alis LLC made payments to its parent company that totaled more than $2.5 million. Pioneer Bencont Star Real Estate is a company based in United Arab Emirates, under Chinyong. The team leader for this company, Jon Yon Gunwas involved in coordinating payments from Pioneer Bencont Star Real Estate to Chinyong.

Pioneer Bencont Star Real Estate and Alis LLC are designated pursuant to EO 13687. to be owned or controlled by, or acting or purporting to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Chinyong.

Jon Yon Gun is designated under EO 13687 to have material assistance, sponsor or provide financial, material or technological support, or goods or services to or in support of Pioneer Bencont Star Real Estate.

Today, the ROK is also appointing Alis LLC and Pioneer Bencont Star Real Estate, to engage in the deployment and operations of DPRK IT workers overseas. The ROK designated Jon Yon Gun on May 5, 2023, for his involvement in activities related to DPRK IT employees.

EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of certain persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons are frozen and must be reported to OFAC. Also, any entity that is owned directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons is also blocked. Except as authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempted, OFAC's regulations generally prohibit all transactions by US persons or within (or transiting) the United States involving any property or interest in the property of persons designated or otherwise encumbered.

In addition, financial institutions and other persons who engage in certain transactions or activities with sanctioned entities and individuals may be exposed to sanctions or subject to enforcement action. Prohibitions include making any contribution or providing funds, goods or services from, to, or for the benefit of any specified person, or receiving any contribution or providing funds, goods or services from any such person.

The strength and integrity of OFAC's sanctions derive not only from OFAC's ability to designate and add persons to the SDN List, but also from its willingness to remove persons from the SDN List in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior. For information about the process for seeking removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer toOFAC 897 FAQ here. For detailed information onprocess to submit a request for removal from an OFAC sanctions list, please click here.

Click here for more information on the individuals and entities designated today.

###