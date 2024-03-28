Beatings, humiliation and loss of self-esteem: how the victims of Edinburgh Academy were injured | private school

TThe horror of the abuse suffered by Edinburgh Academy teacher John Brownlee became clear when the first witness was asked a simple question about the moment his mother left him alone in the dormitory at the elite private school.

John Graham, now a 56-year-old sporting a goatee, was asked: how did he feel? Until then fluent and matter-of-fact in the witness box, Graham froze. His face wrinkled. In that moment, Graham was back to being the eight-year-old boy who had not felt well that day, but with the horrifying view of the adult abuse he would endure there.

I didn't know these people. I didn't know this place. It wasn't what I thought it would be.

Graham's graphic account at Edinburgh sheriff court earlier this month of being a child repeatedly assaulted, beaten and abused at the hands of the Brownlees set the scene for nine harrowing days of witness accounts which exposed , in their words, a vicious sadist who enjoyed inflicting pain.

According to a lengthy indictment, Brownlee, now an 89-year-old with advanced dementia, terrorized young boys over a 20-year period: both at Dundas House, where he lived with his family along with boarding students, and at Junior Academy. school, where he rose to the position of deputy principal.

Declared unfit to stand trial on health grounds, the 36 charges against him were heard in a rare quasi-trial process known as an inquest supervised, without a jury, by Sheriff Ian Anderson.

Witnesses, including Nicky Campbell, the BBC journalist and broadcaster, showed the weapons Brownlee used over those two decades. They included the clacken (a Brownlee spoon-like stick used repeatedly with a golf swing to hit boys' behinds), a cricket bat, a broken billiard cue, metal and wooden rulers they sometimes brought sharp edges down on a child's ankles, his own. brogues, fists and open hand.

John Brownlee was described as having a hair-raising temper. Photo: Twitter

He had a strong temper about hair, Graham said. He saw another boy get annihilated once in the junior school dining hall. He slammed it on the floor as soon as he laid it down; he was kicking him, just kicking him.

Frazer MacDonald, 54, a former Christian missionary who arrived at Dundas House aged eight, recalls that Brownlee had a method of suffocating boys by thrusting his fist into the back of one of the boys' collars. and twisting it as he flexed his fist. You felt like you were being suffocated; it's happened to a lot of guys.

Others testified to that technique; Campbell told the court Brownlee, who could be charismatic at times and arbitrarily violent at others, once landed on my head like a dance of knuckles on my skull.

Giles Moffat, 51, described being locked in a garden shed with two other boys over a weekend for a minor offense and fed bread and milk by the Brownlees' wife. He also described a shocking incident where a 6-year-old had a garden hose inserted into his anus by Brownlee as punishment for bedwetting.

Moffat, who co-founded the Edinburgh Academy's abuse survivor support group, was clear that for those who witnessed the abuse of their peers, it could be just as traumatic as being abused themselves.

He enjoyed the psychological torture, there was no doubt about that, said another witness, who asked not to be named. During one attack, Brownlee slammed the folding door of a chalkboard on his head, spraying saliva as he did so. He loved the fear, knowing that violence could happen at any moment.

The pain of being spanked passes, said Graham Macleod, a day student who had Brownlee as a teacher in high school, but the humiliation of being spanked in front of your peers, the class, lasts. So humiliation is very much part of the experience.

Others describe routine humiliations: cold baths for boys who don't brush their teeth; children's underwear paraded in front of their peers; a metal comb dragged painfully through their heads in the morning.

Witnesses described a culture where violence, fear, silence and shame were so normalized that bullying became institutionalized, as children turned on each other to quell their distress.

Loss of self-esteem was a recurring theme. A number of witnesses have survived alcoholism and opium addiction; some struggled to build careers; others know classmates who killed themselves as adults.

Neil McDonald, a former Army major, said his self-loathing drove him to reckless and suicidal behavior in war zones. I hate myself, he said bluntly in front of the court. I see myself as a disgusting piece of shit. I can't stand being me. Because I was taught that we were like that.

The witnesses were repeatedly asked by Andrew Seggie, the Brownlee family's lawyer, to explain whether they had told their parents about their experiences. Many said no; some feared punishment at school; others said they thought the Brownlees' behavior was normal, or that they somehow deserved it.

Campbell, who also alleges other abuse, including a serious sexual assault by other Academy teachers, never told his parents. You guessed it, this is happening. It should be OK, Campbell told the court. I must have put myself in this situation for this to happen.

But the court also heard that Brownlee routinely censored the weekly letters the boys were expected to send home: If you didn't like what was inside, you were forced to rewrite it.

These men, now plump with graying hair or middle-aged, say privately that telling their story in court even without Brownlee in the dock to hear them was an opportunity to break the grip that this man had over them. Some wanted the chance to speak for longer, but others described the mental strain of returning to their vulnerable young selves in public.

The question of why no other staff member intervened became another recurring theme of the hearings. Brownlees wife Margaret and his sons Neil and Graeme also lived at Dundas House. Have they ever intervened?

They didn't do that, witnesses said, and instead appeared for the defense to forcefully dismiss the claims of more than 30 former students as ridiculous, lies or distortions.

Margaret, an immaculately presented 83-year-old, insisted that Dundas House was run along family lines.

Her eldest son Graeme, aged 56, the same age as many of the victims, described it as a happy home where he grew up side by side with other pupils and witnessed no evidence of beatings or other excessive punishments.

The truth is that you are here to protect the legacy of your fathers and you will never and cannot admit that these things happened, the fiscal has been put to him at the conclusion of his evidence.

That is correct, he replied.

The trials exposed a wider culture of cooperation. Other teachers were well aware of the abuse, but none seem to have taken action, and some were directly complicit in the Brownlees' violence.

Indeed, Brownlee is one of many former teachers facing prosecution for violently and sexually assaulting their students. Many of the allegations stem from the work of the long-running Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, which has praised the work of journalist Alex Renton, whose BBC Radio 4 documentary series. In the dark corners about abuse in Britain's elite private schools prompted Campbell to reveal his own abuse. This resulted in a flood of other former pupils coming forward and encouraging the investigation to obtain detailed evidence about the school.

But one boy had the courage to report Brownlee to the principal's wife one evening. Then, aged around nine or 10, Graham Macleod recalled a very tearful conversation with her about the abuse and trauma he had suffered. She seemed troubled by this. I didn't hold back. My impression after that was that things got better, at least for me.

That conversation took place in 1967. Brownlee remained on the Academy staff for another 20 years.