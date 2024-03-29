Wright State international studies student receives State Department scholarship to study in Thailand





Unforeseen circumstances are the catalyst for a nontraditional student who fulfills a long-term goal that will bring her closer to earning a college degree. A married mother who works full-time as a hairstylist, Ashley Carter enrolled at Wright State University when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the hair industry. Like one major international studies, Carter has always wanted to study abroad and now her dream is coming true. Carter received the Gilman-McCain Scholarship from the US State Department, giving her a chance to study abroad in Thailand this summer. I have always wanted to study somewhere in Asia as it is the main focus of my degree, said Carter. My advisor always encouraged me to enroll in any courses focused on Asia. I need three courses in my major to stay on track for graduation, and luckily, I can take them in Thailand. The Gilman-McCain Scholarship provides awards to children and dependent spouses of active duty or activated United States military personnel to study or intern abroad. The Carters' husband of 13 years, Ryen, is in the Ohio National Guard and is one of the state's top recruiters. Michelle Streeter-Ferrari, director of Wright States University Center for International Education, said that while the scholarship is operated by the State Department, students receive support from her office with the application, essay and placement process. The scholarship provides assistance to non-traditional students who are eligible for Pell grants or other federal financial aid. Wright State University has been successful in the scholarship program, ranking first in the high school category. We serve so many non-traditional students here, so that fits with what we're trying to do, she said. Our goal is to make studying abroad accessible to every student, because too often they feel that it is not suitable for them. There are scholarships and opportunities through which we can provide support to students, so their dreams come true even if they have financial or time constraints. Study abroad programs vary in length, so a non-traditional student like Carter can accommodate such circumstances. Ashley is a working mother who was encouraged to attend Wright State to make herself more marketable. Her goal is to work in foreign or international military affairs at Wright-Patt Air Force Base, Streeter-Ferrari said. She is the first student to use the scholarship to study abroad and we are excited about that. A stylist for 18 years, Carter said she has loyal customers who have given her career advice and encouragement. She said time management has been essential in her journey. She will leave the United States on May 26, and her children, Talyn, 12, and Lucas, 11, would like to join her overseas this summer. We didn't want to give them that, so it's often a topic of conversation, she said. My husband has some flexibility this summer, and so we can make it work with our kids. They may have an opportunity to join me in Thailand. We'll have to see how it works out. To learn more about Wright State study abroad programs and scholarships, visit study abroad.wright.edu or email [email protected].

