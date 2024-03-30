International
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson resigns as DUP leader after sexual misconduct allegations | Northern Ireland
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has resigned as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party after being accused of sexual offences, throwing Northern Ireland politics into turmoil.
In an emergency meeting, the party suspended the membership of Donaldson, who will appear in court next month, and appointed its deputy leader, Gavin Robinson, as interim leader.
A DUP statement said: The party leader has received a letter from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP confirming that he has been charged with allegations of a historic nature and indicating that he is stepping down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party with immediate effect.
In accordance with party rules, party officials have suspended Mr. Donaldson from membership, pending the outcome of a lawsuit.
The Lagan Valley MP, 61, deleted his X, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts and the party removed his image from its website.
Police released a statement saying a 61-year-old man was charged Thursday with non-recent sex offenses and a 57-year-old woman was charged with aiding and abetting other offenses. They will appear before Newry Magistrates' Court in County Down on April 24.
The sudden end of Donaldson's leadership stunned Northern Ireland and will shock the British and Irish governments.
Robinson said he and other party leaders learned of the allegations Thursday night. It was a devastating revelation and has caused tremendous shock, he told Sky News.
But there was a party and individuals who believe in justice. We have faith in our criminal justice system. And so, in the coming days and months, I think it's important that none of us say anything or act in any way that would seek to prejudice what is now an ongoing criminal investigation.
Donaldson had served three years as DUP leader and recently strengthened his authority by agreeing a deal with Downing Street that revived the executive and the Stormont assembly. He was expected to lead his party into the general election.
Ulster Unionist party leader Doug Beattie said: Although the circumstances are concerning and in the public interest, we are aware that this is now a criminal investigation.
Donaldson, who was knighted by the late queen in 2016, remains an MP but will be under pressure to resign, creating a potential pre-election headache for the DUP, which would risk losing Lagan Valley to the Alliance, according to Jon Tonge, a University of Liverpool politics professor and co-author of a book on the DUP.
The party was likely to make Robinson, an ally of Donaldson who supported the restoration of Stormonts, permanent leader even though his East Belfast seat was also under threat, Tonge said.
As a Westminster MP, Donaldson holds no post in the Northern Ireland executive, which is led by Sinn Fins Michelle ONill as First Minister and DUP Emma Little-Pengelly as Deputy First Minister.
His departure is likely to shock but not topple Stormont, Tonge said. This adds to the uncertainty because the architect of the deal is now out of the political game. But the DUP knows it could be disastrous to back down.
Donaldson had a reputation as a hard-line trade unionist and a soft-spoken pragmatist who earned grudging respect in London, Dublin and Washington. Born into a Presbyterian family in the County Down fishing village of Kilkeel, he served in the Ulster Defense Regiment and became a full-time political activist from the age of 18.
In the 1980s he ran the constituency office of Enoch Powell, the former Tory MP who had defected to the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), and then worked for the then UUP leader James Molyneaux.
In 1997 Donaldson, a married father of two and a socially conservative member of the Orange Order, inherited the Molyneauxs' place in the Lagan Valley, just outside Belfast, and has held it ever since. He opposed the 1998 Good Friday agreement, seeing it as a sell-out to the IRA, and in 2004 joined the DUP.
The slick media appearances softened Donaldson's image and he supported the DUP's eventual acceptance of the Good Friday agreement. He also backed cross-party support for Brexit.
Controversy over trade deals between Northern Ireland and Great Britain fractured the party and ousted two leaders, Arlene Foster and Edwin Poots, in 2021, leaving Donaldson to fill the vacuum.
He withdrew the DUP from power-sharing in 2022, bringing down Stormont. Critics accused him of destabilizing Northern Ireland, but the move rallied the party's base and persuaded London to soften the Irish Sea border, leading to the revival of Stormonts in February.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/29/sir-jeffrey-donaldson-resigns-as-democratic-unionist-party-leader
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lizzo appears to be leaving Hollywood because of lies told about her
- Sir Jeffrey Donaldson resigns as DUP leader after sexual misconduct allegations | Northern Ireland
- April is one of the best months for the stock market: S&P trends
- Digital Weintner: Navigating the realm of technological evolution
- Louis Gossett Jr., the first black man to win a supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87
- Women's tennis ends spring trip with 5-4 loss to Averett
- Love everything! Ivanka Trump sweetly holds Jared Kushner's hand at the Miami Open as the former first daughter stuns in a $500 pastel yellow midi dress
- Trump and co-defendants ask appeals court to review ruling allowing Fani Willis to remain on Georgia election case
- Tolitoli Police Chief welcomes President Joko Widodo at Sultan Bantilan Tolitoli Airport –
- Google Podcasts will end soon, prompting users to switch to YouTube Music
- Erdoan says 'Century of Turkey' proposes overhaul of municipal services
- Russia-Ukraine War Live: Poland Activates Fighter Jets as Zelensky Predicts Putin's Next Target