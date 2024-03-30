Sir Jeffrey Donaldson resigns as DUP leader after sexual misconduct allegations | Northern Ireland

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has resigned as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party after being accused of sexual offences, throwing Northern Ireland politics into turmoil.

In an emergency meeting, the party suspended the membership of Donaldson, who will appear in court next month, and appointed its deputy leader, Gavin Robinson, as interim leader.

A DUP statement said: The party leader has received a letter from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP confirming that he has been charged with allegations of a historic nature and indicating that he is stepping down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party with immediate effect.

In accordance with party rules, party officials have suspended Mr. Donaldson from membership, pending the outcome of a lawsuit.

The Lagan Valley MP, 61, deleted his X, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts and the party removed his image from its website.

Police released a statement saying a 61-year-old man was charged Thursday with non-recent sex offenses and a 57-year-old woman was charged with aiding and abetting other offenses. They will appear before Newry Magistrates' Court in County Down on April 24.

The sudden end of Donaldson's leadership stunned Northern Ireland and will shock the British and Irish governments.

Robinson said he and other party leaders learned of the allegations Thursday night. It was a devastating revelation and has caused tremendous shock, he told Sky News.

But there was a party and individuals who believe in justice. We have faith in our criminal justice system. And so, in the coming days and months, I think it's important that none of us say anything or act in any way that would seek to prejudice what is now an ongoing criminal investigation.

Donaldson had served three years as DUP leader and recently strengthened his authority by agreeing a deal with Downing Street that revived the executive and the Stormont assembly. He was expected to lead his party into the general election.

Ulster Unionist party leader Doug Beattie said: Although the circumstances are concerning and in the public interest, we are aware that this is now a criminal investigation.

Donaldson, who was knighted by the late queen in 2016, remains an MP but will be under pressure to resign, creating a potential pre-election headache for the DUP, which would risk losing Lagan Valley to the Alliance, according to Jon Tonge, a University of Liverpool politics professor and co-author of a book on the DUP.

The party was likely to make Robinson, an ally of Donaldson who supported the restoration of Stormonts, permanent leader even though his East Belfast seat was also under threat, Tonge said.

As a Westminster MP, Donaldson holds no post in the Northern Ireland executive, which is led by Sinn Fins Michelle ONill as First Minister and DUP Emma Little-Pengelly as Deputy First Minister.

His departure is likely to shock but not topple Stormont, Tonge said. This adds to the uncertainty because the architect of the deal is now out of the political game. But the DUP knows it could be disastrous to back down.

Donaldson had a reputation as a hard-line trade unionist and a soft-spoken pragmatist who earned grudging respect in London, Dublin and Washington. Born into a Presbyterian family in the County Down fishing village of Kilkeel, he served in the Ulster Defense Regiment and became a full-time political activist from the age of 18.

In the 1980s he ran the constituency office of Enoch Powell, the former Tory MP who had defected to the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), and then worked for the then UUP leader James Molyneaux.

In 1997 Donaldson, a married father of two and a socially conservative member of the Orange Order, inherited the Molyneauxs' place in the Lagan Valley, just outside Belfast, and has held it ever since. He opposed the 1998 Good Friday agreement, seeing it as a sell-out to the IRA, and in 2004 joined the DUP.

The slick media appearances softened Donaldson's image and he supported the DUP's eventual acceptance of the Good Friday agreement. He also backed cross-party support for Brexit.

Controversy over trade deals between Northern Ireland and Great Britain fractured the party and ousted two leaders, Arlene Foster and Edwin Poots, in 2021, leaving Donaldson to fill the vacuum.

He withdrew the DUP from power-sharing in 2022, bringing down Stormont. Critics accused him of destabilizing Northern Ireland, but the move rallied the party's base and persuaded London to soften the Irish Sea border, leading to the revival of Stormonts in February.