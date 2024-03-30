A vital public health strategy – Healthy Buildings





Indoor air quality (IAQ) is a fundamental but often underestimated aspect of public health, particularly highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This often neglected aspect affects health, productivity and learning. In an article published in SCIENCE, Over 40 international experts, including Professor Joseph Allen, director of Harvard's Healthy Buildings Program, call for national IAQ standards and provide a roadmap for healthier indoor spaces. In this blog, we offer three main points from our perspective: The global pandemic has highlighted the critical role of IAQ in public health, revealing a conspicuous lack of regulated performance standards in public spaces. The lack of legal IAQ standards exposes indoor environments to pollutants and airborne disease risks. The article highlights the stark contrast between strict outdoor air quality regulations and the relatively lax attitude to indoor air, despite significant time spent indoors. Establishing strong IAQ standards is not only a political issue, but a crucial step towards protecting health and well-being in indoor spaces. Proactive IAQ monitoring is a gateway to managing healthier indoor environments. The article highlights the transformative potential of monitoring key IAQ parameters such as PM2.5 and CO 2 leveraging advances in lower-cost sensor technology. These tools allow us to see what is happening indoors, which helps identify and manage the sources of indoor air quality issues. By actively monitoring IAQ, stakeholders can make informed decisions that not only address immediate health risks, but also promote long-term well-being and productivity indoors. The push for improved ventilation targets, well above the “acceptable” minimum, is gaining traction as a vital move to protect public health. The SCIENCE article highlights a growing consensus among experts on the need to revise ventilation rates beyond the minimum “acceptable” targets that have been promoted over the past two decades. The international expert group recommends 14 liters per second per person (14 l/s/p) as a new minimum, which is approximately 30 cubic feet per minute per person (30 cfm/p). This new target is consistent with previous recommendations . Lancet COVID-19 Commission Report 2022 supports ventilation rates that significantly exceed current standards, offering a “Good, Better, Better” strategy with thresholds of 21, 30, and 30+ cfm/p, respectively. In the book healthy buildings, published in 2020, Allen and Harvard Business School professor John Macomber recommended 30 cfm/p as a target, emphasizing the dual benefits of reducing exposure to respiratory pathogens and improving cognitive performance. The critical importance of IAQ has come to the fore, with the pandemic serving as a catalyst for urgent action. Insights from the article provide a clear directive for implementing IAQ standards in public buildings, highlighting the benefits of such measures in improving health outcomes and reducing the public health burden of poor indoor air quality. By embracing a multi-pronged strategy that includes indoor air quality monitoring, technological innovation and regulatory support, we can make significant strides towards healthier and safer indoor environments for all. This effort is not only a public health mandate, but a societal imperative. Morawska , L , Allen , JG , Bahnfleth , W , Bennett , B , Bluyssen , PM , Boerstra , A , Buonanno , G , Cao , J , Balerin , SJ , Floto , A , Franchimon , F ., Greenhalgh , T , Haworth , T. C., Hogeling, J., Isaxon, C., Jimenez, JL, Kennedy, A., Kumar, P., Kurnitski, J., Li, Y., Loomans, M., Marks, G., Marr, LC , Mazzarella , L. , Melikov , AK , Miller , SL , Milton , DK , Monty , J. , Nielsen , PV , Noakes , C. , Peccia , J. , Prather , KA . Querol , X. , Salth , T. , Sekhar , C. , Seppnen , O. , Tanabe , S. , Tang , JW , Tellier , R. , Tham , KW , Wargocki , P. , Wierzbicka , A. , Yao , S. , M. Indoor air quality obligation for public buildings. 2024. Science (383), 1418-1420.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/healthybuildings/2024/03/28/mandating-indoor-air-quality-for-public-buildings-a-vital-public-health-strategy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos