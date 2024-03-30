International
Ontario's budget is insufficient for investment in northern Ontario, advocates say
An increase to the Ontario Northern Health Travel Grant in the 2024 budget is “a small step in the right direction” but doesn't go far enough, says NDP health critic France Glinas.
The travel grant helps patients from Northern Ontario cover their expenses when traveling elsewhere in the province for medical care.
The budget included an increase in reimbursement for lodging from $100 a night to $175 for the first night.
“If you have to stay there two or three nights, then the amount goes down every day,” Glinas said.
She said while the increase is welcome, it still doesn't come close to covering a hotel stay in Toronto.
“I know a lot of people who are seriously ill, who have to come to Toronto once every two weeks, once every three weeks and pay $350 a night for a hotel room,” Glinas said.
“It gets added to their credit card and they just give up.”
In addition to reimbursements for hotel stays, the travel grant also reimburses patients for travel at a rate of 41 cents per kilometer. The first 100 kilometers traveled are deducted from the refund.
Glinas said that this part did not increase in the last budget.
“Things have changed in health care, but the Northern Health Travel Grant has not,” she said.
High speed internet
Budget 2024 also included an increase in spending to improve high-speed Internet access across Ontario, with $1.3 billion allocated this year, up from $300 million in each of the previous years. It's part of a $4 billion commitment to bring broadband Internet access to every part of the province.
But Susan Church, executive director of the Blue Sky Economic Growth Corporation, said this does not appear to be new money.
“I think it's the same fund that's been re-announced a few times to be honest,” she said. “I mean that's the same number that's come out with every broadband announcement.”
Blue Sky is focused on developing broadband in Northern Ontario.
Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy told CBC News the government will not give up on meeting the 2025 goal of high-speed connectivity across the province.
“I'm not going to sugarcoat it. I'm sorry, but I can't agree with that date,” Church said.
“It's not easy. You know, we've had these projects announced now since July of 2021.”
Church said that outside of the five largest cities in northern Ontario, only 42 percent of households meet the government's threshold for high-speed Internet; with a speed of 50 megabits per second (Mbps) for downloads and 10 Mbps for uploads,
Post-secondary education
The budget included $10 million specifically for colleges and universities in Northern Ontario “intended to provide targeted support to eligible institutions that are financially vulnerable while the government works with them on efficiency initiatives.”
Sue Wurtele, chair of the board of the Confederation of Ontario University Faculty Associations, said the money is welcome but does not make up for the underfunding of post-secondary education in general.
“It kind of goes without saying for us that northern Ontario universities are in a unique position and have been really challenged financially by the government year after year with inadequate funding,” she said.
Wurtele said she was also concerned about potentially tying the funding to efficiency initiatives.
“What ended up happening over and over again with this government funding and its focus on these efficiency initiatives is that they forced universities, ironically, to go through more and more red tape and administrative burdens that really increased inefficiency,” she said. .
|
