International
Gender pay gap report as at 31 March 2023
preface
This report reflects our gender and ethnic pay gap data as of March 2023, which we report annually on a delayed basis.
Although our staff numbers fall below the 250-employee threshold for mandatory gender pay gap reporting, we have voluntarily chosen to publish our findings for the fifth year, believing it aligns with best practice and promotes pay transparency in the entire public sector.
We continue to strive for an inclusive, welcoming and fair environment for all our team members. These plans cover various aspects of our operations, from recruitment and promotions to training and mentoring, all aimed at eliminating barriers and promoting equal opportunities. The ultimate aim is to ensure that every member of our organization is provided with a fair and equal path to success to help us advance our core efforts to enact change within the social housing sector, striving to deliver greater quantities and higher quality of social housing.
Gender Identity
In line with current gender pay gap reporting requirements, our approach has been to categorize gender in a binary fashion, recognizing only men and women. It is important to note that this approach does not include non-binary or other gender identities.
In the context of this report, we have used the terms gender, men and women, although we recognize that, for some individuals, these terms may not refer to their biological sex. It is important to note that we define gender in accordance with the classifications provided by HM Revenue and Customs, which categorize individuals as male or female in our data.
How the gender pay gap is worked out
In 2017, the government introduced a legal requirement for organizations with 250 or more employees to report annually on their gender pay gap. Government departments are covered by
The Equality Act 2010 (Specific Duties and Public Authorities) Regulations 2017 which came into force on 31 March 2017. These regulations support the Public Sector Equality Duty and require relevant organizations to publish their gender pay gap data annually:
- Median and Median Gender Gap in Hourly Wage,
- Average bonus and average gender pay gap,
- Percentage of men and women receiving a bonus payment; AND
- Proportion of men and women in each wage quartile.
The gender pay gap shows the difference in average pay between all men and women in the workforce. The mean and median gender pay gap figures are based on a comparison of the hourly pay of men and women across the organization, regardless of grade, meaning the gap shows the difference in average pay between all men and women in the workforce of the organization.
-
The median figure is the percentage difference between the average hourly wage rates of men and women.
-
The median figure is the percentage difference between the midpoints of men's and women's salary ranges.
-
The bonus gap refers to bonus payments paid to male and female employees during the 12-month period prior to the snapshot date.
Our gender pay gap at 31 March 2023
Our figures as at 31 March 2023
Data table
|March-20
|Mar-21
|Mar-22
|Mar-23
|The average wage gap
|11.30%
|11.80%
|12.60%
|11.12%
|The average wage gap
|15.90%
|21.60%
|19.50%
|17.04%
Wage gap analysis
Examining average and median pay at the regulator reveals a gender pay gap that generally benefits men. It is important to note that these gaps do not imply a significant difference in pay between male and female employees in any given role grade within the organization.
The main drivers behind these gaps are the overall demographics of the organization and the higher representation of female staff in the lowest pay quartiles, as shown later in this report.
Bonus Salary Bonus
RSH operates a modest annual bonus payment scheme on a fixed scale, with awards based on individual staff performance in their role. During the year, bonuses were paid in the values determined by:
- 0 where individual performance does not meet expectations
- 285 where performance meets expectations, and
- 575 where performance exceeds expectations.
Bonuses are awarded regardless of gender or any other protected characteristic. To be considered for a bonus, staff must first have successfully completed a six-month probationary period after joining the organization.
It is common practice in organizations to prorate non-consolidated bonus payments based on the number of hours worked by individual employees. Consequently, part-time employees typically receive a lower bonus than their full-time counterparts.
In 2022, there was an average bonus pay gap of 2.9%, favoring men, which contrasts with 2021 when there was an average bonus pay gap of 1.6%, favoring women. However, in 2023, there was an average bonus pay gap of 2.5%, favoring women.
Pay quartiles
The data in the gender pay gap quartiles table provides insight into the distribution of male and female employees across different pay quartiles within the organization over the years.
|Mar-20
|Mar-21
|Mar-22
|Mar-23
|Payment quartile
|WOMAN
|man
|WOMAN
|man
|WOMAN
|man
|WOMAN
|man
|Upper quartile
|55.00%
|45.00%
|54.50%
|45.50%
|51.10%
|48.90%
|50.00%
|50.00%
|Upper middle quartile
|60.00%
|40.00%
|54.50%
|45.50%
|59.60%
|40.40%
|65.40%
|34.60%
|Lower middle quartile
|70.00%
|30.00%
|75.00%
|25.00%
|64.60%
|35.40%
|56.60%
|43.40%
|Lower quartile
|65.00%
|35.00%
|67.40%
|32.60%
|75.00%
|25.00%
|73.60%
|26.40%
|Total
|63.00%
|37.00%
|62.90%
|37.10%
|62.60%
|37.40%
|61.40%
|38.60%
Here's what it reveals
Top quartile: In March 2020, 55% of employees in the top quartile were female. This has been reduced over the intervening years to 50% in 2023.
Upper middle quartile: In the upper middle quartile, female representation started at 60% in March 2020 and has increased to 65.4% in March 2023.
Lower middle quartile: Female representation in the lower middle quartile started at 70% in March 2020 and has fallen to 56.6% in March 2023.
Bottom quartile: In the bottom quartile, female representation started at 65% in March 2020 and had increased to 73.6% in March 2023.
Total workforce: The data also provides the overall gender distribution in the organization. The percentage of employed women has decreased slightly over the years, but the gender balance has generally remained stable.
Our statement
Our calculations follow the legislative requirements set out in the Equality Act 2010 (Special Duties and Public Authorities) Regulations 2017. The data includes all staff who were deemed to be relevant full-time employees on 31 March 2023
What are we doing about the gap?
Over the period 2020-2023 we have expanded from 154 staff in March 2020 to 218 staff in March 2023 with significant levels of recruitment and a shift in quarter boundaries resulting in fluctuations in annual pay gap information. This makes it more difficult to identify underlying trends. While the gender pay gap has narrowed, we are working to reduce it further. We have implemented a number of changes and initiatives aimed at ensuring equality and diversity in recruitment.
