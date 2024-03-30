United Flight 85 from Tel Aviv to Newark was diverted to Stewart International Airport in Orange County; injuries are reported





ORANGE COUNTY, New York (WABC) — Several people were hospitalized after a United Airlines flight bound for Newark International Airport in New Jersey was diverted to an airport in Orange County, New York, on Friday due to turbulence. More than 300 passengers and crew were on board United Airlines Flight 85 from Tel Aviv to Newark when it diverted to Stewart International Airport around 6:45 p.m. due to “strong winds and turbulence,” according to officials. Eyewitness News said the plane was allowed to land in Newark after its 11-hour flight from Israel, but the pilots called an “arrival” when they were about 750 meters from the ground. They told air traffic controllers that they had experienced “wind shear,” which is a sudden change in wind direction, and decided to abort the landing. Passengers say they began to fear the worst when the routine flight turned into a roller coaster. “Oh, it was really like Six Flags,” said passenger Roi Gonen. “My heart skipped a few beats. I was texting my wife just in case.” Gonen said panic began to set in among the passengers. “Two seats behind me I saw a woman vomiting,” he said. Low on fuel, the pilots diverted to Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, where paramedics met the flight and tended to more than two dozen people who were sick in the air. Seven passengers were taken to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall with minor injuries, some who reported possible motion sickness, according to New Windsor EMS. “We had 320 people on the plane,” said Michael Bigg of New Windsor EMS. “We evaluated about 30 people and transported seven to a local hospital just for observation, no major injuries or illnesses, but most people want to be checked out in the emergency room.” Ambulances brought the most seriously ill to an area hospital while the plane was refueled for a quick and relatively non-stop flight to Newark. Passengers said it was an ordeal they would all like to forget. ———- * Get eyewitness news * Follow us on YouTube * More local news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for the latest news Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News Got a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Witness News using the form below. If you attach a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright 2024 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7ny.com/united-flight-85-from-tel-aviv-to-newark-diverted-stewart-international-airport-in-orange-county-injuries-reported/14591116/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos