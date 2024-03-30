Oakland International Airport may add “San Francisco Bay” to its name as it seeks more flights

The Port of Oakland is considering changing the name of the airport

The Port of Oakland is considering changing the name of the airport

OAKLAND – Officials at Oakland International Airport said they are considering a name change as it aims to increase the number of passengers flying to and from the East Bay.

The Port of Oakland, which runs the airport, announced a proposal Friday to change its official name from Metropolitan Oakland International Airport to San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport. Officials said the airport's code OAK and its visual branding would not change.

Port Commission President Barbara Leslie said in a video that the change was prompted by a lack of “geographical awareness” among out-of-town visitors about where Oakland is located.

On April 11, the Port of Oakland will consider changing the name of the airport to San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport. The OAC code and visual branding will not change. Hear from Port Board President Barbara Leslie and read the full announcement here: https://t.co/mILTlUx7fy pic.twitter.com/gFsO7qY9Ws — Oakland International Airport (@IFlyOAKland) March 29, 2024

“We've found that over half of frequent international travelers and nearly a third of domestic travelers are unaware of OAK's amazing location in the heart of Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Leslie. “This means that flights to Oakland have not performed as well as they could, leading to lost routes and making airlines reluctant to add new routes.”

According to Craig Simon, the port's interim director of aviation, from July 2008 to March 2024, the airport added 54 new routes, but lost 39 of them along with six existing destinations.

“Market research and interviews with airline partners have shown that routes have underperformed due to a lack of geographic awareness, making airlines reluctant to support and add new routes to Oakland,” said Simon.

The commissioner said the change is necessary to meet local travelers' demands for more direct flights to and from Oakland.

“The addition of San Francisco Bay will improve travelers' geographic awareness of the airport and help us reach and succeed in new markets,” continued Leslie.

Port Commission members are expected to consider the name change at their next meeting on April 11.