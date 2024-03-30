International thieves return to Metro Detroit, targeting high-end neighborhoods





(CBS DETROIT) – Authorities say international thieves are targeting high-end luxury homes back to Metro Detroit. Police estimate about 100 teams, consisting of three to four people, are spread across America, with three groups hitting Oakland County homes in the last week or so. “They come in teams with backpacks, each backpack has a different set of tools, some are break-in tools, some are electronic devices to jam alarm systems,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. A few months ago, Chilean gangs were arrested after breaking into homes in the metro area. Other areas, such as Phoenix and Baltimore, have a similar problem. For homeowners in the area, especially those with higher-profile neighbors, it's cause for concern. “We have a lot of traffic around. I personally haven't seen anything out of the ordinary – but we did see cameras in the woods. We were told it was either Farmington Hills or Oakland County police,” Christi Kauffman said. Bouchard says burglars usually watch homes and check routines. Also, many stolen homes involve homeowners who live in other countries. “Try to have communication redundancy, you have a corded phone, you have an Internet phone. A cell phone, a backup radio,” Bouchard said. Knocking on doors across Oakland County and talking to the community, many tell CBS News Detroit they've heard about the issue. Some even went the extra mile to beef up their home security. “We all look out for each other here and we're aware of the comings and goings, like if it's a car we've never seen in the neighborhood, we give it a second look,” Kauffman said. The sheriff did not name specific neighborhoods or names, but said some of the victims are known in the community. At one point last year, thieves stole at least a million dollars worth of merchandise, the sheriff told us. More from CBS News Terrell Bailey Originally from Chesapeake, Virginia, Terell has had a passion for broadcast journalism since childhood. Growing up, throughout his schooling he was known to do the “morning announcements”. Fitting that he became a TV journalist, right?

