The Bay Area veteran hopes to return to international competition

Sua Tuimaleali'ifano dreams of winning gold again for his country, but not long ago the former US Army Special Operations Command officer's dreams were very different.

“It was just a constant nightmare and I was just hoping to wake up, just hoping it was all a dream,” Tuimaleali'ifano said.

Joining the Army after high school, he went on to serve three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. On that third and final tour, however, Tuimaleali'ifano and his men were on a patrol when their Humvee began taking enemy fire.

While holding his gun, Tuimaleali'ifano jumped out of the vehicle and landed on its back. At the time, he thought nothing of his downfall—and wouldn't until it was too late.

“One early morning, I jumped out of bed, took a few steps and fell,” he recalls.

A few weeks after the fall, Tuimaleali'ifano was in the hospital, learning that a broken vertebra would leave him paralyzed from the chest down. His condition would continue to deteriorate and that's when the nightmare began.

“I stayed locked in the four corners of my house for four years,” said Tuimaleali'ifano.

But, he would not remain in the dark forever. Thanks to his family and friends, Tuimaleali'ifano was shown the light and was shown what would become his new passion: Wheelchair Rugby.

“They were looking for athletes and they were able to come and get me out of the house and show me what was out there and what could still be done,” he said.

And thanks to Semper Fi & America's Fund, Tuimaleali'ifano was able to acquire the equipment and training needed to compete at a high level.

“When they showed me what I could still do, it was amazing,” he said.

Eventually, Tuimaleali'ifano would go on to win gold and bronze medals at the Warrior Games and Invictus Games for Team USA.

“All of a sudden, you're in front of these big lights and in these big shows on a court in front of thousands of people,” he said.

But after a three-year hiatus from competition, Tuimaleali'ifano is now looking forward to getting back into his rugby chair and back into the arena.

“I am trying to get to the national team [competitions] as well as Paralympic,” he said.

Because when Tuimaleali'ifano climbs the chair that has carried him to gold medals, those nightmares that once plagued him couldn't be further away.

“The new found goal has been great,” he said.

Now, the soldier who once ran into the fire can race toward a future in the sport.

