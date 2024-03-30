Outrage as residents of affordable housing in England are forced to pay thousands of extra pounds for service | HOUSING

Some of the UK's biggest housing providers have dramatically increased their annual service charges by thousands of pounds, plunging residents into financial crisis. watchdog the investigation has found.

Many residents who bought shared ownership properties built as affordable homes have been sent bills in recent weeks that have increased by more than 40%. Some say they are unable to sell the properties as they are now saddled with extortionate charges and no limit on future increases. More than 1,000 people across the country are now threatening to refuse to pay.

In most cases analyzed by the observer, residents say they have not been given detailed evidence to support the sharp rise in service charges. Many in shared ownership homes say service charges are now higher than their rents, with one expert warning a parliamentary inquiry that the rises are often unmanageable.

The investigation puts more pressure on the housing secretary, Michael Gove, who has been forced to tone down his plans for rent reform in a bill going through parliament. A spokesman for Gove told him watchdog that increasing service charges without proper justification is completely unacceptable, but that the new government bill would strengthen protection for tenants.

Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway warned this weekend that there may need to be a fundamental review of how shared ownership schemes, which aim to give people their first step on the housing ladder, work.

Suzanne Muna, from the Social Housing Action Campaign, said: These are extortionate demands beyond anything that seems reasonable and bear no resemblance to the services provided. There is widespread abuse of service charges.

Residents cannot move because potential buyers will not want to buy properties with these service charges. She said many residents were on strike over the alleged abuse and called on ministers to intervene.

Labor MP Clive Betts, chairman of the Equity, Housing and Communities committee, said people in affordable homes were facing wild demands. There is absolutely no clarity on what people are accused of, he said. These are not affordable homes and there is a lack of proper advice on shared ownership.

Shared ownership properties have strictly controlled rent increases, but there are usually no similar restrictions on service charges. Residents who were required to meet strict suitability and affordability tests when they bought shared ownership homes complain they can no longer afford them.

Residents in shared property homes at Marson Apartments, part of the £2.5 billion Elephant Park regeneration project near Elephant and Castle, south London, have been told they face service charge rises of almost 40%.

The fees include paying for the running costs of public amenities provided by developer Lendlease, including a park and treehouse, a community space in the park with a café and public roof terrace.

Amada Teruel Sanchez, 36, and partner Jos Mellado, 47, now face a total annual fee of 5,633. Mellado said: They never told us we would pay these fees. This is a joke.

Michelle Furber, 52, a primary school teacher and single mother living in Brighton, said her service charge at her affordable shared-ownership property had risen from £125 a month when she moved to 417 per month from April 1. increase of 234%. It also faces a request for 2,221 to help cover a deficit in the 2022-2023 budget.

skip past newsletter promotion Our morning email breaks down the top stories of the day, telling you what's happening and why it matters Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy AND Terms of Service apply. after promoting the newsletter

This is a new property so I have no idea why it has gone up so much, she said. It's too stressful.

The Housing Ombudsman Service said it had reviewed 85 complaints about service charges in share ownership properties in 2023-24 and found maladministration in 79% of cases. One of the highest annual service charges in the country is a one-bedroom shared flat in Kings Cross, north London, with an asking price of nearly 16,000, according to a BBC report.

There may need to be a fundamental overhaul of how shared ownership works, Blakeway said. Too often we find ourselves supporting complaints. This is often because the fees are opaque and landlords have not provided transparent or detailed information to residents when challenged.

There may also be concerns about the quality and level of service provided, which may give rise to feelings of unfairness, particularly with the increasing cost of living pressures many residents are under.

A parliamentary inquiry published by the equalization, housing and communities committee last week warned that shared ownership homes were failing drastically to provide an affordable route to home ownership. Alison Wallace, senior lecturer in social policy and housing at the University of York, said the inquiry service's fees were murky and often uncontrollable.

Gove said last year he wanted to abolish the feudal tenancy system, but has scaled back his ambitions in the Tenancy and Freehold Reform Bill going through parliament. The Labor peer, Baroness Taylor of Stevenage, has described the bill as virtually a wrecked shell.

The draft law aims to improve the management of service fees, with increased transparency. The proposals also aim to ensure that residents are provided with relevant information and supporting evidence for any increases.