Chautauqua County Recognized at UN for Drug Addiction Efforts | News, Sports, Jobs

NEW YORK, NY – Chautauqua County's relentless pursuit of the fight against drug addiction received international recognition at United Nations headquarters during the 68th session focused on women's empowerment.

At the invitation of Ambassador Hugues Sanon, Special Envoy for International Relations of the Council for Justice, Equality and Peace at the United Nations and Global Ambassador of the Foundation for a Drug Free World, District Executive Paul M. Wendel Jr. led a delegation to the UN on Friday, March 22, 2024 to address the pressing issue of illegal drug abuse in rural counties like Chautauqua County, and to present proactive strategies during the World Conference on a Drug-Free World.

This global conference, sponsored by the Permanent Mission of Turkey to the United Nations, was co-organized by the president and founder of COJEP International, Ali Gedikolu; founder and president of the America for a Drug Free World chapter, Dr. Bernard Fialkoff, and Global Peace Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon, Special Envoy for International Relations at the UN for COJEP International / Global Ambassador for the Drug Foundation for a Drug Free World, the Americas Chapter, who also co-moderated the conference together with Dr. Bernard Fialkoff.

Wendel was accompanied by Carmelo Hernandez, Director of the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services, and Patricia McClennan, Deputy Director of the Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services. Also in attendance was New York State Senator George Borrello, who represents the district in Albany, NY.

Addressing the distinguished guests, Wendel candidly acknowledged the county's struggle with drug abuse, exacerbated by its strategic location between several major metropolitan areas, resulting in an alarming increase in illegal drug trafficking.

“Unlike some policymakers, my commitment to combating drug abuse stems from firsthand experience,” Wendel continued. Drawing on his 25-year tenure as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), he recounted the horrific scenes of heroin and fentanyl overdoses he encountered, underscoring the urgent need for action.

“At the forefront of our efforts is the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Health and Social Services,” Wendel emphasized, detailing the department's multifaceted approach, including raising awareness, reducing stigma, creating partnerships with community organizations and providing accessible mental hygiene services.

Wendel highlighted Combat Addiction CHQ, a flagship initiative that empowers individuals with tools for addiction prevention, treatment and recovery. He praised Patricia McClennan, Deputy Director of the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene, as an example of empowerment in the fight against substance use disorder.

“I am especially pleased to recognize one of tonight's honorees, Patricia McClennan,” Wendel said. “Trish embodies this year's theme of empowering women in the fight against substance use disorder and addiction.”

Additionally, Wendel expressed gratitude to the United Nations Global Conference on a Drug-Free World, its sponsors and co-hosts for their tireless advocacy.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to Ambassador Hugues Sanon, Special Envoy for International Relations of the Council for Justice, Equality and Peace at the United Nations and Global Ambassador of the Foundation for a Drug Free World, for this invaluable opportunity,” Wendel said. . . “

Chautauqua County was honored with the prestigious Ambassador for Peace Award and the prestigious Leadership Award. These accolades commend the county's unwavering commitment to fostering cultural diversity and its continued efforts in the fight against illegal drug abuse within Chautauqua County. “I also extend my heartfelt thanks to Senator George Borrello for his tireless advocacy in addressing the scourge of drug abuse and his unwavering support of our efforts.”

Chautauqua County, under the leadership of Steve Kilburn, Director of Grants for the HRSA grant and Project Manager of the HEALing Communities Study, has spearheaded crucial strategies in the battle against drug addiction. Through initiatives such as the Chautauqua Substance Abuse Partnership (CSARP) and the County Alliance for Enforcement and Rehabilitation (CAER) project, funded by a $200,000 RCORP Planning grant from HRSA, the County has mobilized community agencies to combat the opioid crisis .

Recognized for its efforts, Chautauqua County received a $1 million award for RCORP implementation in 2019, reflecting its targeted approach to implementing prevention, treatment and recovery activities over three years. Additionally, participation in the NIH-supported HEALing Communities Study underscores the District's commitment to evidence-based interventions to reduce opioid-related deaths by 40%. By integrating practices across healthcare, behavioral health, justice systems and community organizations, Chautauqua County aims to lead by example in fighting the opioid crisis and sharing knowledge statewide.

Led by collaborative coalitions such as the Behavioral Health and Law Enforcement Collaborative and CSARP, Chautauqua County's approach exemplifies innovation and collaboration in drug addiction treatment. For more information on CSARP and its initiatives, visit the Chautauqua Partnership for Substance Abuse Response.

“Our county's commitment to fighting drug addiction is unwavering. Through strategic initiatives like the Chautauqua Partnership Against Substance Abuse and participation in the HEALing Communities Study, we are leading the charge against the opioid crisis. By leveraging federal support and fostering community collaboration, we are making significant strides in addressing substance use disorder and saving lives,” Wendel said.

The Global Conference Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, co-organized by Cojep International, provided an invaluable platform for collaborative dialogue and actionable solutions, further strengthening local advocacy efforts on the global stage. This recognition not only highlights the importance of local initiatives in addressing global challenges, but also serves as a testament to Chautauqua County's dedication and innovation in confronting drug addiction head-on.

To learn more about Chautauqua County's ongoing efforts to combat drug addiction, visit combataddictionchq.com, a website launched in 2020 to provide support and resources for those struggling with substance use disorder.

