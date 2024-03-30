Lawmakers mark International Transgender Day of Visibility





Representing the state with the highest percentage of people who identify as transgender, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz led a group of 26 fellow Democrats on Friday in introducing a resolution celebrating International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31. What you need to know The designation was introduced by transgender activist Rachel Crandall in 2009 to celebrate transgender people and draw attention to the discrimination faced by the transgender community.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said the occasion was an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment to helping all people, regardless of their identity, “feel safe and live freely with dignity and respect.”

Also Friday, House Speaker Scott Saiki released a statement asserting that the chamber “continues to support and recognize the resilience of transgender individuals and communities every day, and we are committed to ensuring that the Capitol remains a space inclusive and safe for all”.

According to a 2016 survey conducted by the UCLA School of Law's Williams Institute for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Law and Public Policy, 0.78% of Hawaii's population identifies as transgender. The designation was introduced by transgender activist Rachel Crandall in 2009 to celebrate transgender people and draw attention to the discrimination faced by the transgender community.

State Representative Adrian Tam, co-convener of the Legislature's equality caucus, added: As we approach March 31, International Transgender Day of Visibility, I stand proudly with fellow members of the House who consistently affirm, embrace and support transgender people in our communities. Let's celebrate their achievements while also recognizing that there is much work to be done to ensure inclusion in our state. We pledge our continued support to the transgender community as we stand in solidarity as allies. Ahead of Sundays event, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi ordered that Honolulu Hale be lit in pink from Thursday evening until sunrise Friday.

