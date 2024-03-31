International
Cold, wet, unsafe: record number of UK schools turned down funding for repairs | School funding
A record number of schools have had bids for building repairs rejected by the government, with experts warning that buckets on desks, freezing classrooms and power cuts are becoming commonplace.
Department for Education (DfE) announced on Tuesday that it had allocated £450m to 826 building repair projects in 733 schools through the annual condition improvement fund (CIF), which is designed to help academies and small academy trusts keep buildings safe and in good condition work. But this is a drop of almost 60% in terms of total projects compared to 2020-2021, when the government provided 563 million for 2,104 repair projects.
of watchdog has seen evidence of schools deemed by experts to be in dire need and whose bids were rejected last week, with collapsed ceilings, leaking roofs, abandoned boilers and outdated electrical systems. Tim Warneford, a building consultant who helped write bids for many academies, said: There are now many hundreds of schools whose staff and pupils will return after Easter to buildings that are unsafe, cold and damp.
Some of his schools had children learning in mittens and coats, but still failed to secure funds to fix the heating. Now it's common to walk into classrooms with buckets on desks and windows, he said.
A London primary school he worked with lost its bid for money to fix an elderly boiler that broke down frequently. In his application, seen by watchdog and classed the need as the highest priority, the academy trust's CEO said: Teachers have seen children unable to write because their hands are shaking [from cold]. The CEO said the children found it difficult to concentrate because they were cold.
Emails from teachers at the school, included in the bid, described classrooms that, even with electric heating, did not get warmer than 11 or 12 degrees Celsius throughout the day. One wrote on the header: Sitting inside [this cold classroom] the whole day is not a pretty experience, and the kids are really noticing that. They take it in turns to stand in front of the heater. Parents were advised to send their children to school in overalls, extra tops and coats.
Emergency electric heaters also frequently shorted out the aging electrical system, leaving classrooms without lights and power as well as heat until it could be fixed, the offer said.
Warneford said: It's funny. How much more urgent do things have to be before the government intervenes?
A DfE spokesman said: It is the responsibility of those who run our schools, such as academy trusts, local authorities and voluntary aided school bodies, to ensure that their schools are safe, well maintained and in compliance with the relevant regulations.
They added: Schools and sixth form colleges will benefit from £1.8bn to help maintain their buildings, bringing the total amount of funding to over £17bn since 2015.
A small rural primary in the South West had an attempt to fix its leaking roof, even though the ceiling had collapsed in the children's toilet. The school was forced to cordon off a staircase because the ceiling above it was also at risk of possible collapse, Warneford said.
Small children now have to go outside and walk through the building to access the restrooms. He said: There was plaster on the carpet because the ceiling fell, but it was not funded. The roof area is wet, so other areas are vulnerable.
Kit Andrew, the head of a primary academy in south London, was awarded £2 million to replace the school's failing boiler and electricity, which were installed when the school was built in 1976, and now leave the school at frequent risk. to close because there is no heat, hot water or power. However, no money was given to replace the leaky roof, he told her watchdog that the new electrical work is likely to be damaged by rainwater coming from the ceiling. Water flows through the light fixtures when we have bad rain, he said. The school is currently relying on strategically placed buckets.
Andrew said the boiler is so old that they have called retired engineers, trying to find someone who knows how to fix it, as well as securing missing spare parts from scrap dealers. To increase his chances of winning the bid to replace him, Andrew submitted 10% of the total cost, which wiped out the schools reserves. He said he is now facing a deficit budget.
He added: I'm losing a teacher in May and won't be replacing her until September to save money. A much needed assistant retired this week and now I can't replace her at all.
