When Rishi Sunak visited Barrow-in-Furness on Monday, he said the Cumbrian town was mission critical for our country because of its role in building four new nuclear submarines to carry the UK's nuclear weapons. If you believe former Sunaks ally Dominic Cummings, then that mission faces serious problems.

Cummings, once Boris Johnsons most powerful adviser, said this month in characteristically aggressive terms that spiraling spending was making a mockery of the government's budget plans. it has written in X: the nuclear enterprise is so fkd [sic] further cannibalizing budgets and broken will for decades because it is too classified to avoid MPs thinking about it.

But the scale of the issue makes it hard to ignore. The government reiterated last week that the four new Dreadnought class submarines would cost 31 billion plus 10 billion in contingency. But the Nuclear Information Service (NIS), a monitoring group, said in 2019 that the full cost of the nuclear weapons program between 2019 and 2070 could be 172 billion, when new warheads and operating costs are included.

Costs are also rising rapidly, as the government prioritizes replacing the existing Vanguard submarines on time rather than on budget. (Vanguard ships launch Trident nuclear missiles like the one that crashed into the sea during a test last month.)

The Ministry of Defense puts the cost of the program to replace the UK's nuclear weapons at £118bn over the next decade. This is already 8 billion more than the Treasury has forecast, suggesting that something may have to be given elsewhere.

The National Audit Office, a government watchdog, revealed in December that cost estimates for the MoD's Nuclear Defense Organization had risen by 38.2 billion last year.

However calculated, costly delays and overruns, plus inflation, mean a reckoning is overdue for the costs of Britain's nuclear submarines.

They don't have many good options, said David Cullen, director of the NIS. He said the problems appeared so intractable that they could affect the UK's ongoing deterrence at sea, the long-standing policy of always having a nuclear-armed submarine that slips silently beneath the waves in case of attack.

It would be much better if they made a conscious decision to stop the constant patrols, rather than being forced into them, he said.

Nuclear submarines are among the most complicated machines ever built. They carry 132 people deep under the oceans, who must come to the surface only when their crew runs out of food or runs out of patience during the months without light.

The Vanguard submarines must be replaced. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA

The Labor Party, which is eyeing power in a looming election, has a decision to make whether to face the problem head-on and add billions to already tight budgets or continue with the austere approach.

One thing Labor has said it will not do, angering campaigners particularly on the left of the party, is to accept a reduced role for the UK in world affairs by giving up the nuclear deterrent. David Lammy and John Healey, shadow foreign secretary and defense secretary respectively, wrote in September that with Keir Starmer, our commitment to NATO and the UK's nuclear deterrent on behalf of NATO allies is unwavering.

Some in the defense industry believe that Labor, if elected, could choose to launch an inquiry into the entire nuclear defense enterprise, which could allow it to blame the current government and help cushion the blow from a major blow to its budget. However, a Labor source said the lack of visibility into the classified plans meant it was not yet able to work out a detailed strategy.

One way to help government finances is to share costs. Under the new and increasingly controversial Aukus alliance, Australia will receive nuclear weapons technology from the UK (with the blessing of the US, which originally gave Britain city-destroying capabilities).

The Aukus program is divided into two pillars. The first pillar is focused on helping Australia acquire nuclear-powered conventionally armed submarines. The second part is more technological, focusing on accelerating the cooperation of specific technologies including artificial intelligence, cyber work, quantum computing and hypersonic weapons.)

In 2022, the pact's second pillar was expanded to allow tripartite partners to develop hypersonic weapons in response to Russia's use of lethal high-velocity missiles in airstrikes in Ukraine.

French defense giant Thales, a supplier of sonar masts and light sensors, is expected to get the job as the submarines' eyes and ears. Her UK boss, Alex Cresswell, told her watchdog: Aukus Pillar One is a once-in-a-generation event and is extremely important to the industry as a whole. I recruit graduates based on it.

Cresswell adds: The scale of the submarine part has been driven by the design work on the post-Dreadnought submarines that early design work is now being deployed and incorporated into.

However, it is unlikely that Aukus will help fill the Dreadnought black hole. Immediate production problems appear to be the problem there, which won't be helped by the promise of future work on post-Dreadnought-built submarines, according to NISs Cullen.

Meg Hillier, a Labor MP who chairs the public accounts committee, said budgets have been blown up because of the government's stop/start approach to defense procurement and too much optimism bias in the plans. She said the nuclear submarine budget is one of the big evils lying in wait for a future government. There is an ominous threat lurking beneath the surface for the next prime minister.