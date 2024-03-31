



Over the long-awaited long weekend, international students made the annual trip to Pennsylvania's African-themed water park resort, the Kalahari. Students enjoyed different experiences, fun foods and activities. The most memorable experience was the incredibly sweet and heavy milkshakes from B-Lux Grill & Bar. Prominently positioned at the entrance of the lobby, B-Lux Grill & Bar dazzled guests with promises of extravagantly decorated milkshakes full of treats such as cakes, candies, Reeses peanut butter cups and more. Packed with an abundance of flavors and sugar, these concoctions presented a major challenge to even the most intrepid dessert lover. B-Lux also boasted an impressive selection of burgers, each with its own unique mix of toppings and cheeses, but all having one thing in common: a double patty. However, many customers found themselves unwittingly surprised when they ordered the seemingly innocuous double burger, only to discover that this seemingly unassuming dish had a large amount of four layers of delicious beef patty. Double-cut, a steakhouse with a variety of other foods, was the resort's culinary focus. Mark Zhao '26 described the new steak sushi as delightful, truly a unique fusion of flavors that excites and stimulates the taste buds in unexpected ways. Some students traveled to a nearby ski resort where they enjoyed either snowboarding or skiing. However, the lack of visible snow anywhere led many to believe that the students would be skiing on ice rather than snow. However, undeterred by the lack of ideal conditions, determined individuals set out to make the most of the remaining snow. Fortunately, the Kalahari offered more than just food and a water park, but an entire underground arcade full of games designed to empty your pockets. Luckily, Dr. Vernanzi gave each student 100 free credits. One particular event saw players grab onto a rotating plastic bar that lifted the individual. If the player stayed for a certain amount of time, they would earn plushies. One student described the experience as painful, your hand just feels weaker and weaker, and it just slips. It's a scam bro. The tape is too thick. Although my forearms are not tired, my fingers just slip. However, Jerry Liu won a small plush after spending a whopping 48 credits, almost half of what he had. Unfortunately, not all students were afforded the luxury of free time over the long weekend; some were forced to give up precious time to catch up on academic commitments or arrive late due to sports commitments. Whether it's working ahead on homework, making time for extracurricular pursuits, or diligently crafting summer application essays, these sacrifices showcase the dedication, competitive spirit, and ambition of Peddie students. As the long weekend drew to a close, students said goodbye to the Kalahari, returning to campus once again as they prepared for the rest of the winter season. This brief respite from the rigors of academic life has undoubtedly helped to revitalize the spirit and physical energy of the students.

