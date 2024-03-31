

King Charles III has made his most important outing since his cancer diagnosis last month, attending the traditional Easter Mattins church service in Windsor on Sunday.

Charles, 75, appeared to be in good spirits as he arrived by car in St. He was accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla, for the event, a staple in the royal calendar.

Typically, the extended royal family gathers for Easter at Windsor Castle before heading to church together. Their achievements are usually watched by staff who live in Windsor, either from a nearby grass bank or from their doorstep.

The royal couple waved to a small crowd of well-wishers gathered nearby before entering the church through the Galilean portico.

This year's celebration is a quieter affair with fewer royals in attendance to minimize the Kings contact with others during his treatment.

The King and Queen are expected to sit apart from the rest of the main congregation.

Similarly, the late Queen Elizabeth II sat separately from her loved ones when she attended her husband Prince Philip's funeral, which took place amid strict pandemic regulations in 2021.

The Kings siblings were the first family members to arrive. Prince Edward and Sophie, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were accompanied by their son, James, Earl of Wessex. They were followed by the Kings sister Princess Anne – who gave a quick wave to the crowd – and her husband Tim Laurence, as well as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

It was unclear whether Charles would attend the usual family lunch after the service. In the coming days, he and Camilla will reportedly take an Easter break.

The Kings presence will be an encouraging sight for many royal watchers as he temporarily halted public engagements on the advice of his doctors.

However, he has kept a steady hand at work, taking care of state business and official documents with his daily red boxes from the UK government, while keeping a diary of private audiences as well as his meeting of regular weekly with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

In recent days, he welcomed the new ambassadors of Moldova and Burundi to Buckingham Palace, met the secretary-general of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, and sat down with a group of community and faith leaders from across the UK.

Charles sought to reassure the nation that he has dealt with constitutional issues behind the scenes in a personal message ahead of the Easter weekend.

In an audio-recorded speech for the annual Royal Maundy service on Thursday, he repeated his coronation vow not to serve, but to serve with all my heart.

He also shared his great sadness at not being able to join the congregation, saying that the ministry has a very special place in my heart.

The Queen replaced her husband, handing out traditional Maundy money – specially minted coins – to people in recognition of their service to the church and local community.

Conspicuously absent from Easter Sunday's celebrations were the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children. The Welsh took part last year with Prince Louis making his debut on family outings to the delight of royal watchers.

The family of five have been on the brink since Catherine revealed just over a week ago that she had started chemotherapy for cancer found in post-operative tests following scheduled abdominal surgery in January.

The Welsh are spending the Easter break together as they continue to adjust to Kate's diagnosis.

A spokesman for Kensington Palace said last Saturday that the prince and princess had been extremely touched by the public's warmth and support and were grateful for their understanding of their request for privacy at this time.

Kate has not been seen in an official capacity since Christmas Day. Easter was originally suggested by Kensington Palace as the period when she would resume duties following her operation. However, her return has been delayed until she is cleared to do so by her medical team.

Prince William is expected to resume public engagements in mid-April after Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have resumed school.