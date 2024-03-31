Business Digest: Longview Regional Staff Donate to Refuge International | cafeteria

Longview Regional staff donates to Refuge International
The medical staff at Longview Regional Medical Center recently made a donation to Refuge International to mark National Doctors Day.
The volunteer nonprofit organization is dedicated to improving the lives of families and individuals through the joint development of sustainable programs in areas where health care, adequate nutrition, clean water and education are lacking or non-existent, according to a statement from Longview Regional.
“This donation is a testament to the dedication, compassion and hard work of our medical staff, who are dedicated not only to caring for their patients, but also to nurturing our community,” said Steve Gordon, CEO Longview Regional. “This contribution represents the collective belief of our medical staff to give back, support those in need and foster a healthier and stronger community.”
Last week, Longview Regional Chief of Staff Dr. Elizabeth Tidwell and members of the hospital's medical staff presented a check for $6,500 to International Refuge Board President Carol Greenwaldt.
As a medical staff, we are proud to support Refuge Internationals mission and look forward to the positive impact they will bring to the lives of many, said Tidwell.
SWEPCO Wins Energy Star Award
The US Environmental Protection Agency has selected Southwestern Electric Power. as a 2024 Energy Star Excellence in Marketing winner.
From January 1 to October 2023, SWEPCO's Energy Efficiency and Customer Programs Team captured more than 16.3 GWh of annual energy savings, preventing greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to removing 2,571 gasoline vehicles from Street. This includes SWEPCO's entire footprint of more than 552,000 residential customers in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.
“SWEPCO demonstrated an exemplary commitment and dedication to leadership in energy efficiency and the Energy Star program,” said Ann Bailey, chief of the Energy Star Product Labeling Branch and Climate Protection Partnerships Division. “SWEPCO supported marketing excellence by promoting Energy Star certified product upgrades, capturing more than 10.3 million impressions and 16.3 GWh of annual energy savings.”
SWEPCO helps homeowners and businesses with energy efficiency resources, tools and incentives throughout Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.
These initiatives promote the installation of energy-efficient home improvements, consistent with SWEPCO's commitment to sustainability.
Atmos Energy's recognition of customer satisfaction
For the second year in a row, the American Energy Services Customer Satisfaction Index Study has ranked Atmos Energy no. 1 in terms of customer satisfaction.
The study ranked Atmos Energy first in customer satisfaction with a 2024 benchmark score of 80, which is a 3.9 percent improvement over its 2023 score.
Repeating at the top of this list validates the company's focus on customer service and process improvement across all company divisions, particularly operations and customer support organizations, Atmos reported.
The business offers bilingual classes
Lifestyle Lash Academy in Longview now offers bilingual licensed lash courses.
Owner LaCrecia Steward has hired Sarai Valencia to lead the classes. For information, email [email protected] or call (903) 871-5274.