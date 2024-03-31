Iran and Amnesty International mark International Transgender Day of Visibility





In celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31, Amnesty International and Iranti collaborated on a social media campaign,trans love letters,centered around promoting understanding, respect, love and family, shared through stories from transgender and gender diverse people. Memory is a regional African human rights organization based in Johannesburg, using multimedia storytelling, research and advocacy to affirm the human rights of lesbian, trans, non-binary and intersex people, Iran and Amnesty International join the rest of the world in celebrating the Transgender International Day of Visibility (TDOV). It is a day to celebrate trans and gender diverse people while raising awareness and drawing attention to the challenges, discrimination and injustices that trans and gender diverse people continue to face. Under the theme trans love letters, this is a moment for everyone to pause and reflect on the importance of promoting greater understanding, inclusion, respect, love and acceptance of trans and gender diverse people. As we celebrate the achievements of transgender and gender diverse people, this is an opportunity to raise awareness of the work that still needs to be done to achieve trans justice around the world. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) recognizes the inherent dignity, equal and inalienable rights of all people as the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world. Globally, however, trans and gender diverse people are facing an attack on their rights fueled by increasingly influential anti-rights and anti-gender movements whose aim is to incite hatred and exclusion, promoting a social norm that forces people to conform to patriarchy. , cisnormativity, heteronormativity and stereotypical cisgender gender roles. Trans or gender diverse people face different experiences, their lives are often characterized by deep-rooted structural marginalization and high levels of discrimination, poverty, harassment, violence and exclusion manifested in their daily lives. Lack of legal recognition of their gender identities and lack of ability to express themselves and deep-rooted societal norms, harmful gender stereotypes and, in most countries, discriminatory legislation all serve to keep trans people and different genders invisible and unable to reach their full potential. This goes hand in hand with the lack of laws that protect them from multiple and intertwined forms of discrimination in the exercise of their civil, political, social and economic rights such as access to employment and housing. Visibility means different things to different people and we call on governments to listen to the voices and experiences of trans and gender diverse people to better understand what it means to them and how to promote inclusion and respect for them their human rights. States are obliged to promote, protect and fulfill the rights of all people, and for transgender and gender diverse people this requires efforts by states to combat harmful gender stereotypes that lead to discrimination and inequality, and to ensure that culture and traditions not be used to violate or limit the human rights of trans and gender diverse peoples. Trans and gender diverse people are our neighbors, parents, children, friends, family members and colleagues. We encourage everyone to stand together as champions of inclusion and acceptance of trans and gender diverse peoples, creating a society that represents the beauty and strength of human diversity. Embracing each other's differences with open hearts and minds will not only honor our common humanity, but also build a fairer and more equal world for all of us. Amnesty International and Iranti hope that this year's Transgender Day of Visibility will illustrate the transformative power of love and acceptance, paving the way for a more inclusive and equal society where trans and gender diverse people are celebrated, valued and embraced. Happy International Trans Day of Visibility to all trans and gender diverse people. Love and Solidarity! Share a message to mark Transgender Day of Visibility

