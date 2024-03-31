Only a pair of empty nests | News, Sports, Jobs

Writer's Note: The following is a continuation of last week's story, which left off around Jon's teenage/college years.

In August of 2007, Sally and I loaded up our cars and moved Jon to Medaille College in Buffalo to begin his pursuit of being in law enforcement, a goal he had had since the fifth grade. Just like his youth and high school days, Medaille would give us so many miles, memories and new friends as Jon made the Mavericks Baseball Team, which meant a lot of travel, including spring trips to Florida and conference games that took us from Buffalo to Maryland and many places in between.

Although he returned for summers during those college years, and after graduating in 2011, he had a lot of time away from home during those years, but true to his word, he graduated from college in four years with his degree. in Criminal Justice. Within a year, he received an invitation to the Police Academy in Chesterfield County Virginia. I say an invitation, because at that academy, you are invited to be trained by them, and you are paid by them while you are at the academy, and you would be guaranteed a position as an officer upon successful completion of that training. In February 2013, Jon received his shield, (pinned on him by his mother) and the keys to a patrol car to begin his career. Hard to believe he has been on the force 11 plus years where he is now a detective.

Since there was such a big gap between Chasy and Chrissy's ages, and Jon's ages (15 and 13), it was like we were parenting two separate generations, so we left Chasy and Chris' activities (music, gymnastics , swimming, art. ) then later, at Jon's (year-round sports, some high school music). There was more Jon (he played multiple sports) who had games and practices than the girls who were mostly concerts, practices and a few competitions.

After Jon graduated high school in 2007, we entered that phase of life referred to as the “Empty Nest Stage.” So many post-high school activities that Jon was involved in were gone, though four years of Medaille baseball driving here, there and everywhere for it, and loving every second of it, filled some of the void, but even then, the house was a kind of abyss. Right after Jon started college, it was almost like Sally and I were living in an echo chamber. It was almost as if when we spoke to each other, our voices echoed throughout the house. He felt empty, and after moving to Virginia, he felt even emptier.

So here we were, when he went to college, at 55 and 55 minus 5, respectively, as if we needed to go rocking chair shopping. The only good thing was that we were both still working, although I retired a year later, but Sally continued to work. So when Jon moved to Virginia, I was 60 and Sally was five years younger. Just two years ago Sally retired at our shared age of 133.

So now here we are, the house still empty (even though we had a cat for 13 years…RIP Spook) as it was when Jon left, but it no longer echoes. (Sally says because I filled the house with so much sports memorabilia it couldn't echo if it tried.) And what about us? Are we Golden Age Empty Nesters or Geriatric Jet Setters who hydrated with our favorite drink and follower Geritol? (How about that expression getting old, huh? And BTW, I vote for the second choice.)

Since I retired and even more so now that Sally has retired, we are in the car a lot. Although we miss the Tribemobile dearly, the TM2 is taking us on some amazing journeys. Instead of traveling to see Jon and following Chasy and Chris's activities, we now find other ways to enjoy ourselves and each other. We are Parrottheads [(16 concerts from here to Nashville), R.I.P. Jimmy], Trans-Siberian Orchestra bands (8 concerts), we've seen Journey, Toto, Elton John, Billy Joel, The Eagles, Beach Boys, Neil Diamond, The Rat Pack and Michael Cavanaugh in concert. (Tickets already for Billy Joel and Rod Stewart sharing the stage next September.) We've seen Fiddler on the Roof (twice), Jersey Boys (three times), Wicked, To Kill a Mockingbird (twice), Escape to Margaritaville , Les Miserables, Bye Bye Birdie, Phantom of the Opera and a few tribute bands here and there. We have also taken advantage of movies, concerts and plays at the Reg, Chautauqua, Little Theater and local high schools, here at home.

Baseball still gets our blood boiling as we are Cleveland Guardians/Indians Half Season Ticket Holders. We've been to Spring Training once, and the playoffs numerous times, including The World Series in 2016. We've been to Little League games in Nashville, Richmond, and Bowling Green KY, and we've seen many games as well in Russell E. Diethrick Park .

We've attended an NFL draft, made multiple trips to Chasy's in Tennessee (visited Nashville many times) and Jon's in Virginia (Richmond, many times). We've wine-tasted in Virginia, Ellicottville, Brocton and Erie and toured a Virginia distillery, brewery and cider mill, not to mention attending more than 20 annual Little Italy Assumption Festivals, Cleveland. We also spent a week in Las Vegas touring the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam and several other cities in Arizona.

At home, we've been making overnight trips to Erie attending the Station Theater for a few dinner shows on stage, and last October, we signed up for Planet Fitness (compliments of our Medicare Supplement plans), where we often find ourselves, often as early as 01:30.

I guess you could really say our house is an empty nest, but not so much because the kids are gone. It's more that Mama and Papa Lombo have been flying the cage a lot more since they left. Not bad for a couple whose combined ages will add up to 137 years after April 2nd and 23rd. (BTW, if you see my daughter-in-law in three days, wish her a happy birthday.)

Happy trip around the Sun next Tuesday, Sal! Let's keep this Marriage-go-Round rolling! What a journey it's been, so far, and it's certainly not over yet!

Children, for inheritance money…