Aid convoy to Gaza leaves Cyprus amid hunger fears in war-torn territory

A convoy of three ships left a port in Cyprus on Saturday with 400 tons of food and other supplies for Gaza, as concerns of famine in the territory grow.

World Central Kitchen said the ships and a barge carried about 300 tons of ready-to-eat items such as rice, pasta, flour, legumes, canned vegetables and protein that were enough to prepare more than 1 million meals. There were also dates on board, which are traditionally eaten to break the daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier in March, World Central Kitchen, which is run by celebrity chef José Andrés, brought 200 tons of food, water and other aid to the Palestinian territory via an Open Arms ship. This was the first food delivery made by sea since the outbreak of war.

The United Nations and partners have warned that famine could occur in the devastated, largely isolated northern Gaza as early as this month. CBS News previously reported that some 1.7 million people in Gaza have been displaced in the territory, according to the United Nations, with many lacking access to food, water, medicine or adequate shelter.

World Central Kitchen told CBS News it has shipped more than 37 million meals to the territory since Oct. 7, when Hamas militants launched a terrorist attack in Israel that caused the war. World Central Kitchen also said it opened more than 60 community kitchens in the territory. The organization has also distributed food in the region and distributed food to families in Lebanon who have been displaced by the conflict.

A cargo ship, right, and a ship belonging to the aid group Open Arms, are loaded with 240 tonnes of canned food destined for Gaza, preparing to set sail. Petros Karadjias / AP



Aid officials say that shipments by sea and air are not enough, and that Israel should allow much more aid on the way. The UN's top court has ordered Israel to open more land crossings and take other measures to address the humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, the United States welcomed the formation of a new Palestinian Authority government, signaling that it accepts the revised cabinet composition as a step towards political reform.

The Biden administration has called for the “revitalization” of the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority in hopes that it can also administer the Gaza Strip after the Israel-Hamas war ends. It is led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who appointed US-educated economist Mohammad Mustafa as prime minister earlier this month.

But both Israel and Hamas – which expelled Abbas' security forces from Gaza in 2007 – oppose the idea of ​​him administering Gaza, and Hamas rejects the formation of the new Palestinian government as illegitimate. The authority also has little popular support or legitimacy among Palestinians because of its security cooperation with Israel in the West Bank.

The war began after Hamas-led militants attacked across southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 hostages.

More than 400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank or east Jerusalem since October 7, according to local health authorities. Dr. Fawaz Hamad, director of Al-Razi hospital in Jenin, told local station Awda TV that Israeli forces killed a 13-year-old boy in nearby Qabatiya early Saturday. The Israeli military said the incident was under review.



The World Food Program said famine is imminent in Gaza unless aid is increased exponentially. 02:56

A major challenge for whoever administers Gaza will be reconstruction. Nearly six months of fighting has destroyed critical infrastructure including hospitals, schools and homes, as well as roads, sewage systems and the electricity grid.

Israel's airstrikes and ground offensive have left 32,705 Palestinians dead, local health authorities said Saturday, with 82 bodies taken to hospitals in the past 24 hours. Gaza's health ministry does not distinguish between civilians and fighters in its toll, but said most of those killed were women and children.

Israel says over a third of the dead are militants, although it has offered no evidence to back this up, and blames Hamas for civilian casualties because the group operates in residential areas.

The fighting has displaced more than 80% of Gaza's population and pushed hundreds of thousands to the brink of starvation, the UN and international aid agencies say. The Israeli military said it continued to strike dozens of targets in Gaza, days after the United Nations Security Council issued its first call for a ceasefire.

Aid also dropped in Gaza. The US military said in an airdrop on Friday that it had released more than 100,000 pounds of aid that day and almost a million pounds overall, part of a multi-country effort.

Israel has said that after the war it will maintain indefinite security control over Gaza and cooperate with Palestinians not affiliated with the Palestinian Authority or Hamas. It is unclear who in Gaza would be willing to take on such a role.

Hamas has warned Palestinians in Gaza against cooperating with Israel to administer the territory, saying anyone who does so will be treated as a collaborator, which is understood as a death threat. Hamas is calling on all Palestinian factions to form a power-sharing government ahead of national elections, which have not been held in 18 years.