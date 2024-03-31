International Code Council rejects aggressive green building code mandate

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

An international group that develops building codes adopted by a wide swath of U.S. cities and counties has unexpectedly opposed a plan to force new homes to be more climate-friendly.

The International Code Council (ICC), a Washington, D.C.-based group that regularly issues more than a dozen codes that govern new construction and affect tens of millions of people nationwide, recently announced that its board of directors will eventually rejected climate provisions that industry experts argued would lead. for higher costs. Complementing the 2024 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC), it addressed criticism that the original draft over-prioritised climate initiatives at the expense of energy efficiency.

In its announcement, the organization said the 2024 IECC will still achieve energy efficiency gains of 7% in residential buildings and 10% for commercial construction, although jurisdictions will have the option to adopt more aggressive green measures.

“The ICC Board of Directors made the right decision for the United States to be more energy efficient in removing these deeply problematic provisions from the code base,” Karen Harbert, president and CEO of the American Gas Association, said in a statement. AGA). statement.

Dark Money Law Firm JOINS MASSACHUSETTS CLIMATE LAWSUIT AGAINST BIG OIL

“This is further confirmation of how natural gas and our distribution system are essential to protecting America's energy security and achieving our environmental goals and economic prosperity.”

The AGA is the nation's largest trade association representing natural gas service providers, along with other energy industry associations, housing groups and the Northeast Regional Branch of the ICC. It filed an appeal in early January challenging the original version of the 2024 energy conservation code.

CONSUMER GROUP REVEALS LEFT-WING GROUPS USING ALL COURTS TO PRESS GREEN NEW DEAL

The groups argued in separate filings that the ICC violated due process requirements when developing its IECC and said green provisions in the code would harm consumers and businesses. However, the ICC's appeals board recommended earlier this month that those appeals be rejected, leaving the final decision to the group's board of directors.

Among the contested provisions, the IECC draft, which had been in development for years, would have required new one- and two-family homes and townhouses to install electrical infrastructure for in-home electric vehicle chargers. It would also have mandated that new homes be wired for a solar panel system and all-electric appliances.

According to the AGA, those measures and other provisions were largely included in the IECC as part of an omnibus package in September 2022 after being rejected through the normal process. The Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), a trade group of equipment manufacturers that also appealed the IECC draft, had further warned that the proposed code could lead to legal challenges.

BIG OIL COMPANIES ASK SUPREME COURT TO INTERVENE IN HIGHLIGHT CLIMATE CASE

“While AHRI and its member companies are committed to energy efficiency and actually produce the most energy efficient heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration and water heating equipment in the world, if the provisions in the IECC increase the likelihood of action legal due to prevention issues. or reduce the likelihood that certain states and localities will adopt it, less overall energy will be saved,” said AHRI President and CEO Stephen Yurek.

In addition to AGA and AHRI, the complaint was also filed by the American Public Gas Association, the Building Owners and Managers Association, the National Multifamily Housing Council and the Northeast Regional Branch of the ICC.

Overall, jurisdictions in 48 states and representing more than 119 million Americans administer the IECC. ICC CEO Dominic Sims said late last year that the code is an essential tool for “achieving energy efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction targets”.

“The IECC, (like all International Codes) is a model code whose adoption and amendment is at the option of state and local governments,” ICC's senior vice president of Government Relations said in a statement to Fox News Digital. Gabe Maser.

“This inherent flexibility, combined with the menu of choices the latest IECC offers, allows local governments the ability to determine the best ways to address the goals of their unique communities.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden administration has announced separately that it will divert $1 billion in designated grants under the Inflation Reduction Act to help more jurisdictions implement the ICC's IECC.