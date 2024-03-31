International
International Code Council rejects aggressive green building code mandate
An international group that develops building codes adopted by a wide swath of U.S. cities and counties has unexpectedly opposed a plan to force new homes to be more climate-friendly.
The International Code Council (ICC), a Washington, D.C.-based group that regularly issues more than a dozen codes that govern new construction and affect tens of millions of people nationwide, recently announced that its board of directors will eventually rejected climate provisions that industry experts argued would lead. for higher costs. Complementing the 2024 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC), it addressed criticism that the original draft over-prioritised climate initiatives at the expense of energy efficiency.
In its announcement, the organization said the 2024 IECC will still achieve energy efficiency gains of 7% in residential buildings and 10% for commercial construction, although jurisdictions will have the option to adopt more aggressive green measures.
“The ICC Board of Directors made the right decision for the United States to be more energy efficient in removing these deeply problematic provisions from the code base,” Karen Harbert, president and CEO of the American Gas Association, said in a statement. AGA). statement.
Dark Money Law Firm JOINS MASSACHUSETTS CLIMATE LAWSUIT AGAINST BIG OIL
“This is further confirmation of how natural gas and our distribution system are essential to protecting America's energy security and achieving our environmental goals and economic prosperity.”
The AGA is the nation's largest trade association representing natural gas service providers, along with other energy industry associations, housing groups and the Northeast Regional Branch of the ICC. It filed an appeal in early January challenging the original version of the 2024 energy conservation code.
CONSUMER GROUP REVEALS LEFT-WING GROUPS USING ALL COURTS TO PRESS GREEN NEW DEAL
The groups argued in separate filings that the ICC violated due process requirements when developing its IECC and said green provisions in the code would harm consumers and businesses. However, the ICC's appeals board recommended earlier this month that those appeals be rejected, leaving the final decision to the group's board of directors.
Among the contested provisions, the IECC draft, which had been in development for years, would have required new one- and two-family homes and townhouses to install electrical infrastructure for in-home electric vehicle chargers. It would also have mandated that new homes be wired for a solar panel system and all-electric appliances.
According to the AGA, those measures and other provisions were largely included in the IECC as part of an omnibus package in September 2022 after being rejected through the normal process. The Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), a trade group of equipment manufacturers that also appealed the IECC draft, had further warned that the proposed code could lead to legal challenges.
BIG OIL COMPANIES ASK SUPREME COURT TO INTERVENE IN HIGHLIGHT CLIMATE CASE
“While AHRI and its member companies are committed to energy efficiency and actually produce the most energy efficient heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration and water heating equipment in the world, if the provisions in the IECC increase the likelihood of action legal due to prevention issues. or reduce the likelihood that certain states and localities will adopt it, less overall energy will be saved,” said AHRI President and CEO Stephen Yurek.
In addition to AGA and AHRI, the complaint was also filed by the American Public Gas Association, the Building Owners and Managers Association, the National Multifamily Housing Council and the Northeast Regional Branch of the ICC.
Overall, jurisdictions in 48 states and representing more than 119 million Americans administer the IECC. ICC CEO Dominic Sims said late last year that the code is an essential tool for “achieving energy efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction targets”.
“The IECC, (like all International Codes) is a model code whose adoption and amendment is at the option of state and local governments,” ICC's senior vice president of Government Relations said in a statement to Fox News Digital. Gabe Maser.
“This inherent flexibility, combined with the menu of choices the latest IECC offers, allows local governments the ability to determine the best ways to address the goals of their unique communities.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The Biden administration has announced separately that it will divert $1 billion in designated grants under the Inflation Reduction Act to help more jurisdictions implement the ICC's IECC.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/green-energy-building-code-rejected-in-major-victory-for-us-homeowners
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Apple iOS and Google Chrome should be updated as soon as possible
- International Code Council rejects aggressive green building code mandate
- OH MY GOD! Imran Khan rents an apartment in Mumbai with his girlfriend Lekha Washington for Rs 9 Lakh per month – Read REPORTS
- Denise Richards reveals how her daughters were behind the brunette transformation | Entertainment
- Two Day Inter-Departmental Table Tennis Tournament 2023-24 concluded at University of Ladakh, Leh
- Portrait brunette girl with red lips wearing black dress, tights and heels posing on the roof, black dress with tights and heels Premium Photo
- Despite the war between Israel and Hamas, Israel's technology system remains strong
- Aid convoy to Gaza leaves Cyprus amid hunger fears in war-torn territory
- A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded Saturday morning in northeastern Ohio
- Erdogan's battle for Istanbul
- Endangered primate baby born at Leicestershire Zoo | uk news
- Donald Trump warns Americans 'won't have a country' if he loses in November