Iran International journalist stabbed in London after 'serious' death threats – JURIST





Pouria Zeraati, an Iranian journalist and television presenter at Iran International, was stabbed on Friday outside his London home. Channel spokesman Adam Baillie, reported the journalist was the victim of “serious death threats” and that Zeraati was “visibly shaken but recovering well”. Iran International is a UK-based channel that provides “a fair and balanced view of what goes on inside Iran”. United Kingdom Metropolitan Police GOING an investigation into the attack. This is being done by the Counter-Terrorism Command, due to Zeraat's journalistic status, in addition to threats received from members of the Persian-speaking channel. It is learned that the motives of the event are still unclear, but his condition is stable. Baillie described the attack as “very alarming” as it was the “first physical attack” against Iran International staff, who he said had been under “significant threats” for a year, including death threats against “profile presenters high” like Zeraat. . He emphasized that these threats have “escalated dramatically”. Baillie said the channel was targeted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a paramilitary organization responsible for Iran's internal and external security, which has made several threats in the past. In October 2022, Baillie said they said “we're coming for you”. The UK government decided sanctions on senior IRGC officials in 2023, saying the group was responsible for “the suppression of protest in Iran, which has seen more than 500 killed and tens of thousands imprisoned.” UK MP Alicia Kearns condemned the attack on a STATEMENT in X: This is deeply disturbing, Iran International had to close its UK arm for a short period, it only recently returned to broadcasting from London. While we do not know the circumstances of this attack, Iran continues to hunt down those brave enough to speak out against the regime. However, I am not convinced that we and our allies have clear strategies to protect people in our countries from them and to protect our interests abroad. The Iranian government is known for targeting journalists and dissidents. Authorities have reportedly arrested more than 90 journalists for covering the death of Mahsa Amini, who was killed in custody in 2022 after being arrested in Tehran by morality police for opposing mandatory hijab (veil) standards and subsequent nationwide protests.Amnesty International called on the authorities to stop the crackdown on the protests and reported the death of over 19 people killed by the security forces. Two journalists who were arrested and accused of cooperation with the US government and cooperation against national security were recently released. The UN released a report in March on massive human rights violations committed by the Iranian government during protests related to Amini's death.

