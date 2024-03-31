Transcript: Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program, on Face the Nation, March 31, 2024

The following is a transcript of an interview with Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Programme, broadcast on March 31, 2024.



ED O'KEEFE: We're joined by World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain. Mrs. McCain, it's so good to see you. Thank you for joining us. Simply put –

WORLD FOOD PROGRAM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CINDY MCCAIN: My pleasure.

ED O'KEEFE: Simply put, right now there are a lot of people in the world who are hungry, and you have some critical insight into that, which is why we're so pleased to have you with us this morning. I wanted to start with the situation that is gaining the most attention right now in Gaza and as the war continues, the International Court of Justice this week called on Israel to cite “take all necessary and effective measures” to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza . What needs to change so your teams can operate there?

CINDY MCCAIN: Well, first of all, thank you for covering this issue. We need access. We need full and unfettered access and right now we don't have it. From time to time we can get a few trucks in. We can occasionally get up as far north, but it's not consistent and it's not—and it's not even on the scale. All other matters related to sea and air flights and all of them are all good. We need any way to be able to get food any way we can, but they can't get it to scale. We badly need access to the road and we need to be able to go up north all the way without getting caught at roadblocks and turning around.

ED O'KEEFE: I've read the World Food Program estimates, just addressing basic food needs, it would take at least 300 trucks to go into Gaza every day and deliver food, especially in the north, as you mentioned, but you you've only managed to get about nine convoys of trucks in since the beginning of the year. That's nothing, right?

CINDY MCCAIN: It's nothing. It really is. We were able to get nine trucks in yesterday, or today, I think it was. We were also part of an airdrop today that was 6.1 metric tons. This is nothing. We simply cannot go on like this. As you know, famine is imminent in the north and so if we can't really convince our diplomatic groups and our political groups around the world to help convince the Israelis that we have to step in and we have to that within a time. a stable and unlimited way – unhindered. We can't- people will die differently, and they are already dying.

ED O'KEEFE: When you or your colleagues talk to Israeli officials about getting that access, what's the reason they're giving you for not letting you in? Do they not understand the situation? Or is there another reason?

CINDY MCCAIN: Well, I'm not really sure where the mistake was made, but I know there have been accusations that somehow the UN is not doing its job, which couldn't be further from the truth. So I think again, it's politics. I think it's something that we're, you know, different factions are involved in, all I want, all I need to know is when and where we can get the food, make sure we can distribute it. This is what I want to know from the Israeli government.

ED O'KEEFE: You're particularly concerned about what's happening in parts of Africa, particularly in Sudan, South Sudan and Chad, and you said, this could become the biggest hunger crisis in the world. Why is she?

CINDY MCCAIN: Well, frankly, it's the forgotten crisis now. Sudan is no longer given attention in the world media and things have not stopped there. People continue to fight, there is no food. We don't have access and we're also fighting a climate change issue there as well. So it's almost a combination of a perfect storm, with 2.2 million refugees across the borders, in different countries, especially Chad and the funding sources that we have now and our ability to be able to fund, it's just not – it's not it's a network. We don't have enough money and we need to be able to make sure that we can feed the refugees that are across the border, and also have access to Sudan from this – from – from – the west side, the south side, through South Sudan and through the north, we have to get food there as well, because it can and will be, I hope not, I pray not, the next biggest humanitarian crisis that I will ever understand.

ED O'KEEFE: And not just the humanitarian crisis, you've suggested that it could be a real national security risk to the United States, right?

CINDY MCCAIN: Just as much. People migrate, you know, the bad guys get mixed up in all of this. Food is – it's the key element here to be able to sustain the population and keep them healthy as well. With those two things not tending, then people migrate, run, take their families, do whatever they can to feed their families.

ED O'KEEFE: You've made an interesting point that I think is a good reminder to all of us that these hunger crises around the world are not being caused by natural disasters, but by man-made events and conflicts. And nowhere right now, perhaps, at least in this hemisphere, where we're sitting, is that more evident than in Haiti, what is the situation there, as you understand it?

CINDY MCCAIN: It's catastrophic. We – we WFP are still there and we're still working in the north somewhat and somewhat down toward the center, but it's a very bleak situation. We are continuing our school feeding programs, but once again, as you have seen, there have been evacuations of UN personnel from there. It's just, again, this is a diplomatic solution. This is a man-made crisis, and we need a diplomatic solution to it, and we need it now. We need it now.

ED O'KEEFE: You know, we'd be remiss if we didn't ask you about the death of the late Senator Joe Lieberman, who was certainly a very good friend to you and your late husband. , what would he say about the McCain family?

CINDY MCCAIN: Oh, he was Uncle Joe to my children, he was a friend to my family and – and I had the extreme opportunity to watch two men together, not only navigate the difficulties that the world presented to them as in what they did , but also to watch them solve problems together in a gracious, kind and loving way towards humanity. And I was lucky enough to call him my friend too.

ED O'KEEFE: Executive Director, Cindy McCain of the World Food Programme, thank you for joining us.

CINDY MCCAIN: Thanks for having me.

ED O'KEEFE: And we'll be right back.