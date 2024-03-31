Founder of International Transgender Day of Visibility shares her story, insights on the day

International Transgender Day of Visibility serves to educate and illuminate the struggles and triumphs of transgender individuals, fostering connections between trans-identifying people and allies for a brighter future, Crandall-Crocker said. It aims to dispel misconceptions and provide hope and truth, especially for transgender youth.

International Transgender Day of Visibility is celebrating its fifteenth anniversary on March 31. Its creation is attributed to the founder of Michigan's first transgender organization and MSU student Rachel Crandall-Crocker.

I really believe this day helps people connect with each other, Crandall-Crocker said. This is one of the reasons I created this day, so we don't have to feel alone anymore.

From a young age, Crandall-Crocker said she struggled with her transgender identity. Living in a small rural town in Michigan made it seem impossible to live the life she wanted.

After years of dressing in the privacy of her home and seeking community in transgender support groups, she said she finally came out to her family and then-wife.

The backlash Crandall-Crocker experienced after her transition was profound and devastating. Forced out of work and marriage and ostracized from her community, she found herself facing isolation and despair. It was during this tumultuous period that Crandall-Crocker said she discovered the power of community advocacy and organizing.

Since coming out, Crandall-Crocker has been actively involved in protests against anti-transgender legislation at both the state and federal levels.

Fourteen years ago, she began to initiate an international day dedicated to transgender visibility.

I came up with the idea, picked the date, held the first events and reached out to trans leaders around the world, Crandall-Crocker said. It was really great.

Initially met with slow recognition, the day gradually gained momentum. Crandall-Crocker worked day after day to ensure the day was recognized and celebrated. She was constantly reaching out to transgender leaders around the world, connecting with local government bodies and figuring out the small details to make it work.

Crandall-Crocker wanted to make sure the day was far enough away from Transgender Day of Remembrance, which is recognized on Nov. 20, to ensure there was minimal confusion and give individuals enough time to process both days.

Over the years, Crandall-Crocker says more and more nations and people have started celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility.

Transgender Day of Visibility is like my baby, Crandall-Crocker said. I am extremely proud of the work I have done.

Prior to Transgender Day of Visibility, Crandall-Crocker created Transgender Michigan: Michigan's first transgender organization.

Transgender Michigan, founded by Crandall-Crocker and her wife Susan Crocker in 1997, fills a critical void by providing statewide support, education and resources. The married couple saw a desperate need for an organization that unites transgender individuals nationwide.

Transgender Michigan acts as a gathering place for people to educate themselves on transgender history, find upcoming community events, and reach out to support and help anywhere in the state.

The non-profit organization offers many different services within itself. Its helpline serves as the most popular service, but they also offer a Speaker Program where they will offer customized panels and workshops for classrooms, workplaces, and groups about transgender issues, history, and general education. Another popular service is their annual transgender health fair that helps educate and reassure the underserved community.

Through her work with Transgender Michigan, Crandall-Crocker has created a safe and inclusive space for transgender individuals to find support and community. Whether through the organization's helpline, support groups or educational programs, she said Transgender Michigan has played a crucial role in improving the lives of transgender people across the state.

Susan and I created the organization together, Crandall-Crocker said. We met at a crusade support group and it was love.

Susan Crocker acts as operations manager for Transgender Michigan and supports Crandall-Crocker in all of her endeavors. Together, the couple has spoken at rallies, organized protests and has connected thousands of transgender Michiganders with support and access to gender-affirming care.

Crandall-Crocker remains committed to advancing transgender rights despite the challenges posed by anti-trans legislation and the upcoming election. Her dedication extends to expanding International Transgender Day of Visibility to foster greater collaboration and support around the world.

In recognition of her contributions, Crandall-Crocker has received numerous awards and accolades for her work in transgender advocacy. Next November, she will be honored by the MSU Alumni Association with the Grand Alumni Award. However, she remains humble, saying that her greatest reward is knowing that she has made a positive difference in the lives of others.

Despite the progress that has been made, Crandall-Crocker acknowledges that the fight for transgender rights is far from over. In recent years, the transgender community has faced unprecedented challenges from discriminatory legislation to targeted violence. Now more than ever, she believes it is essential to stand up and speak out against injustice.

By amplifying the voices of transgender individuals and allies, she hopes to create a world where all people are accepted and celebrated for who they are.

As International Transgender Day of Visibility approaches its fifteenth anniversary, Crandall-Crocker remains committed to the cause she holds dear. Through her continued advocacy and activism, she hopes to inspire future generations of transgender leaders and allies. By amplifying marginalized voices and calling for change, she said a more just and equal world is within reach.