News – In conversation with Hideo Ohno

Hideo Ohno has been a familiar face on campus for 30 years, arriving at Tohoku University in 1994 as a professor in the Department of Electronic Engineering and serving as its 22nd president as of 2018. Along the way, he was also director of the Electrical Communication Research Institute, and the Spintronics Research Network Center.

During his tenure as president, the university navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, introduced an extensive digital transformation, and strengthened engagement with local and international communities. It is currently the only candidate to be a “University for International Research Excellence”, a government initiative to raise the profile of Japanese research worldwide.

Before leaving office at the end of March, President Ohno shared his thoughts on the past six years.

For some people, the goal in any job is to leave the country better than when you first arrived there. How do you feel about the end of your term as president?

I have always had a vision of how a good research university should be. And I think that, my team and I, we tried to make Tohoku University closer to this image. In particular, we wanted a more progressive approach to research and education, and a stronger engagement with society. Although there's still a lot to do, I think we've made some progress, so I'm happy. And these last six years, well, it's been an interesting journey.

You are famous for being a researcher, but you have also spent many years teaching students. As a leader, have you missed the daily interactions with students?

Yes, I really enjoyed teaching and I still try to keep in touch with students from my previous lab.

As president, I made it a point to speak to students whenever I could, such as at student council meetings, awards ceremonies, student festivals, and round tables. Unfortunately, the pandemic prevented me from doing more of this, but talking to students, hearing their thoughts on issues is something I always enjoy.

What is the biggest change you have seen at the university in your 30 years here?

I think we've tried to be more progressive. I wanted to make Tohoku University a place where students can find themselves, where they feel like they can do things, achieve things, and become more confident to face the world.

Of course, you need to be able to understand some principles to move on to the next stage. But the transfer of knowledge alone does not constitute a university education. We want students to think for themselves and develop their own new ideas.

You have been very encouraging to students with international experience. Why is this important?

Research is always global. You deal with colleagues around the world, collaborating, competing. You simply cannot do research without global components. So a good research university should be a global arena.

There is a perception that doing research means working only in a laboratory, but this is far from the reality these days. And this is one of the reasons why in our application to be a “University for International Research Excellence”, we have proposed a more intensive education in English at the university level. It is so that students are better equipped to engage with people and resources outside of Japan. We also want to increase the number of international students so that there is more intercultural interaction on our campuses.

And you yourself once studied at Cornell University…

Yes, I was a non-degree student in New York for a year and it was a great experience. It was nice to see something new and different and build a network of friends and colleagues from different backgrounds.

What inspired you to do research at Spintronics?

I received my Ph.D. in 1982 and worked in semiconductors for nearly 10 years. I wanted to do something different, to add a new topic to my research. I spent a year and a half at IBM as a visiting researcher, creating new ferromagnetic semiconductors with Hiro Munekata in Leo Esaki's group. Munekata and I were speaking at an international conference in Sapporo and I told him that I wanted to try making 3-5 magnetic semiconductors. It was a wild idea that I was almost certain would fail. But he said, “Let's try it!” and we made it and made it.

In retrospect, this was possible because we were in a free corporate environment, which no longer exists. In universities, pursuing a wild idea would be a luxury because it requires funding, it takes time, and you might not succeed. But this freedom to pursue wild ideas is very important, and Tohoku University is working on it.

Have you always wanted to be a physicist?

Both my parents were theoretical physicists, and when I was younger, it didn't seem like my cup of tea at all. You have to be extremely good at various aspects of physical theory, and I didn't think I would be.

So what was your childhood ambition?

I wanted to drive. I liked cars – cars were quite rare when I was young – and driving was something I really enjoyed.

Do you like Rally cars, Formula 1?

No, no, (laughs) just an ordinary car. I still love driving, even now.

What would you say were the most important moments during your presidency?

Well, in the first year, we created our vision 2030. We had an idea of ​​where we wanted to go and we started working on how to get there.

But then we were suddenly thrown into a pandemic in 2020. It was a challenging time, but more I think we'd never experienced anything like it before. We did our cluster analysis and came up with a strategy to keep students safe and prevent the virus from spreading on campus. Despite it being a stressful time, especially for students, we managed to introduce some good policies, such as increasing our distance and digital capabilities. We accelerated our plans for digital transformation and ended up being among the first institutions in Japan to do so. I think our experience with the Great East Japan Earthquake helped us a lot in navigating this pandemic.

And then came this opportunity to apply to be a “University for International Research Excellence” and now we are the only candidate being considered.

So those are the three main things that stood out to me these past six years, and I'm optimistic about our future.

Looking ahead, you are moving into a newly created position at the university. What will your role be?

After that, my role at Tohoku University will be twofold – to be an advisor and also to do some research with my colleagues on spintronics. These past few years I have had to think about Tohoku University 24/7. Now I'll be able to think more about research and I'm looking forward to that.

And hopefully some rest and relaxation too?

Well, I hope to attend more international conferences, maybe with my wife. We have been to some memorable places like Istanbul and Singapore and that was a lot of fun. To me, just going somewhere as a vacation without knowing anyone is not terribly attractive. I like going to places where I can meet people or visit friends and have stimulating conversations, even if it's about work or research.

And I still love to drive. My wife and I would get in the car and go somewhere for the day or stay overnight. So maybe we'll try to do that a little bit more. That would be nice.