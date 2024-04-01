International
International teaching jobs close this week
It's your last chance to apply for over 50 international teaching vacancies in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.
Get your application now to be in with a chance.
Albania
MYP Humanities Teacher
Closing date: April 1, 2024
The World Academy of Tirana
Cambodia
Teacher of French and English (secondary)
Closing date: April 5, 2024
East-West International School
China
Music teacher (primary)
Closing date: April 5, 2024
HD Qingdao School
College and Career Counselor
Closing date: April 1, 2024
Daoxiang Lake Tsinghua International School
Lower Primary Room/General Teacher
Closing date: April 1, 2024
Daoxiang Lake Tsinghua International School
High school math
Closing date: April 1, 2024
Daoxiang Lake Tsinghua International School
Elementary ESL/ELS Teacher
Closing date: April 1, 2024
Daoxiang Lake Tsinghua International School
Elementary science teacher
Closing date: April 1, 2024
Daoxiang Lake Tsinghua International School
Upper Primary Room / Generalist Teacher
Closing date: April 1, 2024
Daoxiang Lake Tsinghua International School
Georgia
Head of IB PYP
Closing date: April 1, 2024
European School, Georgia
Greece
IB History Teaching Diploma Program
Closing date: April 5, 2024
Pinewood – The American International School of Thessaloniki
Guatemala
AP high school history and art teacher
Closing date: April 6, 2024
American School of Guatemala
High school English teacher
Closing date: April 6, 2024
American School of Guatemala
High school math teacher
Closing date: April 6, 2024
American School of Guatemala
Teacher of lower grades 2-5
Closing date: April 6, 2024
American School of Guatemala
Elementary school kindergarten teacher
Closing date: April 6, 2024
American School of Guatemala
Elementary PreK teacher
Closing date: April 6, 2024
American School of Guatemala
Hong Kong
LIBRARIAN TEACHER (INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL)
Closing date: 7 April 2024
German Swiss International School
Ital
Subject Leader of PHE and Health Sciences
Closing date: April 1, 2024
International School of Bergamo
Japan
IT Coordinator
Closing date: April 1, 2024
Okinawa International Christian School
Additional Educational Needs Coordinator (SEN/EAL for Preschool – Grade 12)
Closing date: April 1, 2024
Saint Maurice International School
Latvia
MYP Maths and Integrated Science Teacher
Closing date: April 1, 2024
International School of Latvia
Malaysia
Higher Education and Careers Adviser
Closing date: 2 April 2024
Alice Smith School
Singapore
Digital Learning Trainer, Elementary
Closing date: April 1, 2024
American International School of Stamford
Multilingual Coordinator (MLL), Early Years
Closing date: April 6, 2024
American International School of Stamford
Secondary School Geography Teacher (part-time)
Closing date: 2 April 2024
UWC Southeast Asia
Thailand
MS/HS Science (physical science) & Faculty of Expedition
Closing date: April 1, 2024
D-PREP International School
MS Learning Support Tutor
Closing date: 2 April 2024
International School in Bangkok
Director of Athletics and Activities
Closing date: 5 April 2024
Panyaden International School
Teacher of drama and modern dance
Closing date: 5 April 2024
Rangsi University Sati Bilingual School
Physical Education HOD
Closing date: 5 April 2024
Sati Bilingual School of Rangsit University
PYP Homeroom Teacher
Closing date: 5 April 2024
Sati Bilingual School of Rangsit University
PYP Literacy Coordinator
Closing date: 5 April 2024
Sati Bilingual School of Rangsit University
Robotics/Computer Science Teacher
Closing date: April 5, 2024
Sati Bilingual School of Rangsit University
Secondary business and economics teacher
Closing date: April 5, 2024
Sati Bilingual School of Rangsit University
IGCSE Physics Teacher – SISB Chiang Mai Campus
Closing date: April 6, 2024
Singapore International School in Bangkok
IB Diploma and English Language and Literature IB MYP
Closing date: 2 April 2024
UWC Thailand
IB Diploma Chemistry, MYP Science, and IB Theory of Knowledge
Closing date: 2 April 2024
UWC Thailand
IB Diploma Design Technology and IB Diploma Film
Closing date: 2 April 2024
UWC Thailand
Vietnam
Homeroom Teacher (KG – Class 5)
Closing date: April 7, 2024
Saigon Pearl International School
