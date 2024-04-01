Another good news for international commercial arbitration in Chile: Brief comments on the decision of the Supreme Court of January 24, 2024

The decision of the Supreme Court dated January 24, 2024 gave eXECUTION of a foreign arbitral award and authorized it to be enforced in Chile (Award). The decision reaffirms the basis in favor of international arbitration AND minimal intervention principles, which present Chile as an arbitration-friendly jurisdiction, so that it can be chosen as the seat of many other international arbitration agreements.

The decision joins many other decisions recently issued by the Supreme Court of Chile that confirm strong and well-founded jurisprudence (see, for example, CS of July 27, 2023, Rol 133.313-2022; CS of October 5, 2023, Role No. 71,508-2022; CS of January 16, 2023, Role 3,545-2022; CS of July 29, 2021, Role 104,262-2020).

Background

On January 21, 2020, a company that produces and markets chicken feet (the Seller) signed an international contract for the sale and supply of the product in question (the Contract), with another foreign company (the Buyer) for its distribution in Brazil. The agreed price was USD 337,500 per month, at a rate of USD 2,500 per ton, resulting in a total of USD 4,050,000, payable in 12 months.

On February 6, 2020, the Buyer paid the Seller – as an advance and against the fixed price – the total amount of USD 101,250. However, upon the arrival of the date specified in the contract, the Seller did not deliver any products or goods.

After lengthy negotiations, on June 29, 2020, the parties agreed to cancel the Contract, signing an agreement called the Notice of Cessation and Cancellation. In this instrument, the Seller acknowledged the debt for the advance and agreed to return it, in the manner and within the terms indicated therein.

On September 14, 2020, and under the Cease and Desist Notice, the Seller made a first payment of $12,150. However, this payment was the first and last as no further payments were made by the Seller thereafter.

On 10 May 2021, and following the provisions of clauses 12 and 18(2) of the contract, the buyer commenced arbitration proceedings, under the rules of the ICC, before a single Arbitrator, in summary proceedings, in which he requested return of the balance of the advance paid, plus interest and costs. The seat of arbitration was Singapore.

By decision dated March 10, 2022, the Arbitral Tribunal ordered the Respondent to pay US$89,100, plus interest, costs (reimbursement of fees paid to the Claimant's domestic lawyers) and the payment of ICC administrative fees. The court issued a default judgment.

On March 8, 2023, according to the Chilean enforcement procedure, the Buyer requested recognition of the award before the Chilean Supreme Court.

After being notified of the acknowledgment request, the Seller objected to it for several reasons. The most important were:

The buyer has not obtained an official prior approval or official certificate of authenticity of the foreign prize from a Singapore High Court as required by section 246 of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC).

The seller was not notified of the arbitration proceedings, not meeting the requirements of Article 36 of Law no. 19,971 on International Commercial Arbitration (LACI in Spanish) and Article 245 of the CPC. The seller argued that the decision was only communicated to him by email, but no information was given regarding the notice of the arbitration procedure and during the same.

According to the Seller, the object of the dispute was the return of the unpaid balance, a claim under Notice of Termination and Cancellation agreement dated June 29, 2020, which does not contain an arbitration agreement. Additionally, it argued that the termination agreement rendered the Contract containing the arbitration clause void. So, the foreign arbitration decision according to the procedure executed in Chile would have been contrary to the Chilean one public order after the arbitral award decided a dispute arising out of a contract that did not include a written arbitration agreement, which is required by Article 7 of the LACI.

Findings of the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court rejected each of these claims and defenses based on the following considerations.

The Supreme Court reiterated – as a general principle in force in the Chilean legal system – that all decisions issued by foreign courts, including arbitral tribunals, require execution in Chilean territory, but the request for judicial procedures (exequatur ) must be resolved as provided (i) in the provisions of LACI; (ii) at the rates set forth in the New York Convention; and (iii) in Articles 242 and following. of KPP.

It is also shown that the so-called Executed, as a special recognition procedure, does not constitute an occasion to discuss the issue or to examine the basis of the dispute. This review is done according to the principle of international regularity of decisions.

Also, in this particular case – although the agreement Notice of Termination and Cancellation legally terminated the contract of purchase and supply and did not contain an arbitration agreement -, the Supreme Court noted that the dispute arose not only from the Notice of Termination but from the original Contract which contained an arbitration clause. He pointed out that the entire controversy was submitted to arbitration under Clause 12 and Clause 18.2 of the contract and that the parties did not agree to any modification of the said arbitration agreement.

Regarding the alleged lack of money official approvalor any other evidence of the originality of the foreign award, emanating from a higher court of the country where the award was given (Singapore), the Supreme Court clarified that, although this requirement is provided for in article 246 of the CPC for awards issued by arbitrators foreign, the applicable statute in this case is LACI, a special legal body that does not require this prior official authorization.

Regarding the possible lack of notice to the Respondent, the Supreme Court pointed out that the decision itself detailed all the actions and notifications made to the Respondent. Based on this, the arbitrator concluded that the Seller had notice of the commencement of the arbitration proceeding and had more than a reasonable opportunity to present its claims and defenses, indicating that the Defendant was duly summoned and notified of arbitration.

Regarding Sellers' claims that the award was not within the scope of the arbitration agreement and, therefore, was inconsistent with the Chilean command PUBLIC, the Supreme Court concluded that the subject matter of the dispute fell within the scope of the arbitration agreement. Therefore, the recognition and execution of the award were not inconsistent with the Chilean public orderbecause the concept of public order established by LACI is restrictive and refers only to the basic principles of the Chilean legal system and not to all mandatory rules or regulations of domestic law.

CONCLUSION

The decision confirms the pro-arbitration bias of our Supreme Court, which gives priority, in our domestic legal system, to the regulations set forth in the LACI, over the provisions of the CPC and our old COT.

The Supreme Court has decided that in order to recognize and enforce a foreign judgment the existence of a treaty between Chile and the foreign state in which the judgment was given and which served as its seat (in this case, Singapore), containing a clause that recognizes the principle of reciprocity between them, not necessary.

It further held that the executory is not an instance where the substance or merits of arbitration can be debated, but its purpose—at least within the international commercial arbitration system governing Chile—is to enforce the principle of international regularity of arbitral awards. , with the Supreme Court as the competent Tribunal to verify whether or not the requirements laid down by LACI and the New York Convention to recognize and authorize compliance with a foreign arbitral award have been met.

This decision of the Supreme Court emphasizes that it is not necessary to obtain prior approval or any other sign of official approval emanating from a higher court or a competent public body of the country where the decision was given – as required by Art. 246 of the CPC for the recognition of judgments issued by foreign public judges – since LACI and the NY Convention do not require this. This is a separate law that takes precedence or prevails over the CPC and COT.

Our Supreme Court emphasizes again that the concept of public order laid down in the LACI is restrictive and refers only to the basic principles of the Chilean legal system. Therefore, not all mandatory rules or regulations of Chilean domestic law are part of it public orderso any violation of the mandatory norms of Chilean law does not constitute a violation of public order provided by the constitutional and legal order of Chile.

Finally, this case is not an isolated example pro arbitration and minimal intervention approach of our Supreme Court. Kluwer's blog has published recent posts (available here) regarding other Supreme Court decisions confirming that Chile is a reliable jurisdiction supporting international arbitration, positioning Chile as an optimal jurisdiction to choose as the seat of any international arbitration agreement.