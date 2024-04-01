International
TFW2005 International Weekly Previews End Week 4 March 2024 – Transformers News
March is wrapping up with some new Authentics looks in Australia and Mexico, new Legacy United toys in Hong Kong and Taiwan, some new trades in the Netherlands, and new Legacy and Studio Series toys in Puerto Rico.
- Authentics Wave 7 “Alpha” And Cybertron Battlers In Australia2005 Board memberTorn pantsfound the new Authentics 7-inch “Alpha” Megatron mold at the Chirnside Park Kmart, along with “Alpha” Shockwave and Soundwave repacks. At the same store, he also spotted non-convertible Cybertron Battlers Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Bumblebee toys.
- Legacy United Wave 2 Voyager in Hong Kong2005 Board memberPixelmasterfound Legacy United Voyager Beast Wars Silverbolt and Cybertron Starscream at Taikoo Shing ToysRUs.
- Authentics Wave 7 “Bravo” & “Alpha” in Mexico2005 Board memberGabreffound Authentics 5-inch Megatron, Bumblebee and Grimlock and 7-inch Megatron (new mold), Soundwave (re-release) and Shockwave (re-release) at Walmart y Aurrer stores.
- Authentics Monster Treads in the Netherlands2005 Board memberTeletran IIIspotted these great Optimus Prime and Bumblebee electronic trucks at TK Maxx Enschede.
- Legacy Evolution Wave 2 Core & Wave 4 Voyager and Studio Series Wave 9 Core in Puerto Rico2005 Board memberElectro Rushfound the Voyager Trashmaster and Bludgeon, and the previously unseen Core Bomb-Burst and Thundercracker at Macy's in Plaza Las Americas. In the same store he also found the new Studio Core TLK Mohawk and Bumblebee Movie Rumble series.
- Legacy United Wave 1 Voyager & Leader And Wave 2 Deluxe & Leader in Taiwan2005 Board memberroller headreports that Legacy United Deluxe Gears, Voyager Thundertron and Leader Tigerhawk and Sandstorm were found at Toy E Go.
Happy hunting, one and all!
