Hollywood stars explode over cousin Greg Greenpeace's lawsuit





Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the Hollywood stars who signed an open letter to the CEO of … [+] Shell oil condemning the company's lawsuit against Greenpeace. WireImage Hollywood celebrities including Benedict Cumberbatch, Emma Thompson, Simon Pegg and Bella Ramsey today called on oil giant Shell to drop its “intimidation” lawsuit against environmental charity Greenpeace in an open letter which claims the firm is trying to silence the protest. Describing Shell's $2.1 million lawsuit against the NGO as “outrageous and frankly dangerous”, the letter's 37 signatories, which also include activist Greta Thunberg, environmentalist Bill McKibben and writer George Monbiot, say the case is ” one of the biggest attacks on Greenpeace's right to protest in the organizations 53-year history.” “You can trust that this lawsuit will dissuade all those reasonably alarmed by the impact your industry is having on the planet and the people who live on it from voicing their dissent through protest,” letter to Shell CEO Wael Sawan read. “On the contrary, it makes your company look callous and vindictive and will only serve to increase support for organizations like Greenpeace seeking to hold you to account.” The lawsuit was initiated by Shell last November in response to a protest in which charity activists boarded a moving oil rig belonging to the firm. The case has become known as the “Cousin Greg” lawsuit, recalling a scene on the HBO show Legacy in which a character threatens to sue the charity. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>MORE FROM FORBESHow much do wind turbines affect US home prices? You may be surprised Shell has claimed its action against Greenpeace is about security, saying it aims to cover the costs of court orders aimed at preventing activists from boarding its ships. “Our intent has been misrepresented,” a Shell spokesman said in November. “This is simply about preventing activities at sea that could endanger people's lives, as happened last year nothing more.” Greenpeace has said that Shell had offered to reduce its demand to $1.4 million if the charity agreed not to carry out further protests on oil and gas infrastructure. In a counteroffer, the charity pledged not to protest if Shell abides by a 2021 order from a Dutch court that the firm must cut its emissions by 45% by 2030. Shell has appealed it decision. Today's open letter brings further details about the case to light, describing how one defendant, Yeb Sano, became a Greenpeace activist after the destruction of his hometown of Tacloban in the Philippines by Typhoon Haiyan in 2013. The letter refers to scientific evidence “suggesting that fossil fuel-driven climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of storms.” MORE FROM FORBESSpaceX, Google join forces to fight planet-killing threat from Orbit The signatories further note with concern Shell's CEO's strategic decision to lower the firm's emissions reduction targets and refocus the company on its core oil and gas business. “Your decision to turn in the name of profit to increased oil and gas production will not only bind families to expensive energy bills for longer, but will endanger the future of everyone on earth ,” the letters state, adding that “those who have done the least to contribute to the crisis [are being] struck first and worst”. Shell's latest change in strategy can be seen as part of a defiant about-face by an oil industry which, for several years, has paid attention to the need for global decarbonisation and a shift away from fossil fuels. This broader reshuffle was highlighted last month when Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser told a raucous CERAWeek conference that major oil companies must “abandon the fantasy of oil and gas removal.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidrvetter/2024/04/01/hollywood-stars-blast-shell-over-cousin-greg-greenpeace-lawsuit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos