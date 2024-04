47th International Week to Bring Various Activities to Campus | tidings

The Department of Global Engagement is gearing up to host the 47th International Week Monday through Friday, celebrating student diversity and inclusion. Throughout International Week, attendees can enjoy seven festive and educational events organized by campus partners and student cultural organizations. Thesaid international program coordinator Magdalena Ibarra whether attendees are looking to join a student organization or are simply curious about upcoming events and resources, International Week provides an ideal environment for multicultural interaction and discovery. Another thing is just being able to see just the diverse representation of cultures that is available at UTA and that our student body has, Ibarra said. Below is a summary of the events scheduled for this week: Developing a Global Maverick Perspective Workshop This workshop will focus on developing intercultural skills and cultivating a global perspective in professional settings and is scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday in Training Room 180 of the University Centers in the Leadership Center. The event will also examine the impact of cultural differences in educational and extracurricular environments, and explore strategies for creating inclusive learning environments that cater to diverse student populations. International Food Fair At the fair, cultural student organizations will sell dishes that reflect the cuisines of their cultures and countries. Attendees can enjoy these culinary offerings from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the UC Mall. International Games Night Hosted by the Department of Global Engagement and the Honors College, this event provides an opportunity to learn and play international board games, card games and more. Game night will take place on Wednesday, from 5-7pm in the Central Library's sixth floor atrium. How Study Abroad Builds Your Resume Participants will learn how to effectively market their study abroad experience on their resume during this upcoming session from noon to 1:00 pm on Wednesday in the UCs Neches Room. Global Base This weekly event allows students to connect with others while enjoying free coffee, tea, snacks and music. The event will take place on Thursday from 4-5:30pm in UCs Palo Duro Lounge. Express Advice This virtual session allows students to ask questions of an immigration advisor to be answered by the International Student and Scholar Service team. The event will be from 14:00 to 15:00 on Friday via Microsoft Teams. Students can join the meeting here. International Gala Students can celebrate UTA's diverse cultures at the International Gala with an evening of performances, traditional cultural dress and dance during the post-opening function. The event will take place from 7pm to 9pm on Friday at UCs Bluebonnet Ballroom. @satwika_2001 [email protected]

