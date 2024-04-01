



NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Madison International Realty, a leading real estate private equity firm, has opened its office in Singaporecreating a presence in Asia-Pacific The region. Located in Singapore The financial services district in the Ocean Financial Center signifies this expansion Madison's commitment to the investor base and growth in the vibrant Asian market. “To Asia-Pacific the region is important to our growth. Establishment of an official office in Singapore it brings us closer to our valued investors and enables us to explore new opportunities,” he said Ronald Dickerman, Founder and President of Madison International Realty. “At this point in the economic cycle, the timing could not be more opportune.” Yichao Markformer Director of Strategic Investor Solutions at Madison's New York headquarters, has been appointed Chief i Asia to lead efforts in the region. Since joining the firm in 2018, Mr. Mark has accumulated extensive experience through various positions within Madison's Equity Capital Markets team, which he now brings to his new role. His expertise in global fundraising, bespoke client interactions, investor relations and product development will be instrumental in leading Madison's growth and success in Asia. With this expansion, Madison now operates seven offices worldwide, incl New York City, The angels, London, Frankfurt, AmsterdamAND Luxembourgstrengthening its presence in key markets. “Our increased presence in Singapore strengthens our global footprint and on-the-ground presence in Asia-Pacific region,” added Dickerman. “We have a long history of building strong relationships in this dynamic market.” For more information about Madison International Realty and its news Singapore office, please visit https://madisonint.com. About Madison International Realty Madison International Realty (www.madisonint.com) is a leading provider of liquidity to real estate investors worldwide. Madison provides equity capital to real estate owners and investors seeking to monetize embedded equity, replace equity partners seeking an exit, or recapitalize balance sheets. The firm provides capital for recapitalizations, partner buyouts and equity infusions and acquires joint ventures, limited partners and co-investment interests as principal. Except this, Madison provides strategic growth capital to established middle market real estate operating platforms, seeking to accelerate their growth and investment programs. Madison has offices in New York, The angels, London, Luxembourg, Amsterdam, SingaporeAND Frankfurtwhere the firm operates under the name Madison International Realty GmbH. SOURCE Madison International Realty

