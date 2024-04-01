“We were heard.” LGBTQ+ groups mark International Transgender Day of Visibility | tidings





JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill (WSIL) — The group OUT Mt. Vernon held a demonstration on Easter Sunday outside the Jefferson County Courthouse to support transgender rights. March 31 marked International Transgender Day of Visibility. LGBTQ+ groups have been gathering on this day since 2009 to encourage people to spread awareness, have a conversation and take action for the trans community. OUT Mt. Vernon organized a rally outside the court holding signs and chanting 'Trans rights are human rights.' The group's founder, director and treasurer Alexia Stallons, says it's important for the community to be recognized and protected. “We wanted to show people that they weren't so alone as to be other people to us like we are here, especially because Illinois is such a safe haven for so many people in this community,” Stallons said. “We were heard.” OUT Mt. Vernon is organizing June Pride celebrations coming up this summer. They will be held at the Rolland Lewis Community Building on June 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The group is looking for more sponsors and vendors. The Rainbow Cafe in Carbondale hosted a Trans Resource Fair on Saturday as a precursor to Sunday's Day of Visibility. The fair held a wide variety of resources for anyone looking for them. Juniper Oxford, SIU LGBTQ Resource Center program coordinator, said it's important to support the transgender community to let them know they're not alone. In a 2022 American TransSurveyof those 65 and older, 39% said their families were very supportive of their identity, 29% said their families were neither supportive nor unsupportive, and 4% said their families were not very unsupportive. “It can be very difficult to be out … to be visible,” Oxford said. “[It] it is extremely difficult in 2024”. Groups like the Carbondale Assembly for Radical Equality (CAREFUL) AND Golden Rainbows of Southern Illinois are continuing to provide resources to the trans and other communities.

